Education

CBSE offers counselling services, help for stressed board students and parents

Jhinuk Mazumdar
Jhinuk Mazumdar
Posted on 16 May 2025
07:59 AM
Students write a CBSE exam at a city school. File picture

Students write a CBSE exam at a city school. File picture

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBSE has started free counselling services for students and their parents to help them cope with result-related stress and anxiety.

A team of 65 professionals — 51 based in India and 14 abroad — including principals, trained counsellors, special educators and psychologists, will deliver tele-counselling assistance voluntarily to the students and their parents, the central board said.

Like in the first phase of CBSE exams, the board offered psychological counselling for Class X and Class XII students.

ADVERTISEMENT

“...CBSE now begins the second phase of free counselling services (post-result) for students and their parents...This initiative aims to further support students and parents in managing post-result stress and anxieties,” a CBSE release said.

Students and their parents can avail of the counselling help by calling the toll-free number 1800-11-8004 from anywhere in the country.

The services will be available up to May 28, Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Many students, especially those who have cleared Class XII, get anxious about their future and college admissions.

“With a number of students getting above 90 per cent, students are stressed about getting into a college or a subject of their choice. If they get to speak to someone before the admissions start, it will help ease
their nerves,” said a
teacher.

On many occasions, parents are unable to provide them that support that a third person or an expert can provide.

“Sometimes parents are stressed about their child’s future, and that gets transferred to the children. Talking to an expert helps because they can see things from an objective point of view and listen to them without being judgemental,” said a psychologist.

The CBSE Class X and XII board results were published on Tuesday.

The board has not published any merit list. CBSE said the step was taken to “avoid unhealthy competition among students”.

Last updated on 16 May 2025
08:03 AM
Education career counseling CBSE
Similar stories
COMEDK UGET

COMEDK UGET 2025 Revised Exam Dates Announced at comedk.org, Check Post Exam Schedule. . .

Board Exams 2025

“I Want to Fight My Case Someday”: Acid Attack Survivor Kafi Gets 95.6% in CBSE E. . .

Techno India Group
Techno India University

Students reimagine Kolkata's future at the Sandbox CCU Project Showcase & Openhouse

National Testing Agency

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 2 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow- Details . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
COMEDK UGET

COMEDK UGET 2025 Revised Exam Dates Announced at comedk.org, Check Post Exam Schedule. . .

Board Exams 2025

“I Want to Fight My Case Someday”: Acid Attack Survivor Kafi Gets 95.6% in CBSE E. . .

Techno India Group
Techno India University

Students reimagine Kolkata's future at the Sandbox CCU Project Showcase & Openhouse

National Testing Agency

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 2 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow- Details . . .

MAH CET 2025

MAH CET 2025 Results Out for UG, PG Courses — Download Scorecards at cetcell.mahace. . .

Faculty Members & Students of NSHM Kolkata at School of Medicine & Surgery, University of Naples Federico II, Italy
NSHM Knowledge Campus Kolkata

Kolkata scholars participate in Erasmus+ programme at a historic European university

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality