CBSE offers counselling services, help for stressed board students and parents

The CBSE has started free counselling services for students and their parents to help them cope with result-related stress and anxiety.

A team of 65 professionals — 51 based in India and 14 abroad — including principals, trained counsellors, special educators and psychologists, will deliver tele-counselling assistance voluntarily to the students and their parents, the central board said.

Like in the first phase of CBSE exams, the board offered psychological counselling for Class X and Class XII students.

“...CBSE now begins the second phase of free counselling services (post-result) for students and their parents...This initiative aims to further support students and parents in managing post-result stress and anxieties,” a CBSE release said.

Students and their parents can avail of the counselling help by calling the toll-free number 1800-11-8004 from anywhere in the country.

The services will be available up to May 28, Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Many students, especially those who have cleared Class XII, get anxious about their future and college admissions.

“With a number of students getting above 90 per cent, students are stressed about getting into a college or a subject of their choice. If they get to speak to someone before the admissions start, it will help ease

their nerves,” said a

teacher.

On many occasions, parents are unable to provide them that support that a third person or an expert can provide.

“Sometimes parents are stressed about their child’s future, and that gets transferred to the children. Talking to an expert helps because they can see things from an objective point of view and listen to them without being judgemental,” said a psychologist.

The CBSE Class X and XII board results were published on Tuesday.

The board has not published any merit list. CBSE said the step was taken to “avoid unhealthy competition among students”.