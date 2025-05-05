Table Tennis Prodigy Ankolika Chakraborty Bags 18 Under 18 Award 2025, Aims for Olympic Glory

Summary As per the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) rankings (February 2025), she currently holds the 5th position in the U-15 and 13th in the U-17 categories On the international stage, she is ranked World No. 48 (U-15 Girls’ Singles) as of Week #12, 2025

Ankolika, a 13-year-old of St. Luke's Day School, Naihati, is a rising star in Indian table tennis, known for her exceptional skill, consistency, and competitive spirit. As per the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) rankings (February 2025), she currently holds the 5th position in the U-15 and 13th in the U-17 categories.

Ankolika’s talent and dedication were recently recognised when she was named a winner of The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025. Speaking on the honour, she said, “I am happy and I feel like I am moving in the right direction.”

On the international stage, she is ranked World No. 48 (U-15 Girls’ Singles) as of Week #12, 2025. Her past rankings speak to her steady progress—1st in India (U-13) and 6th (U-15) in early 2024. Ankolika has secured multiple national accolades, including bronze medals at the UTT National Ranking Championships in Goa and Panchkula, and a strong showing at the Inter-State Sub-Junior & Cadet Nationals in Madhya Pradesh.

Looking ahead, she is preparing for a series of international competitions. With a clear vision for her future, Ankolika aspires to the highest stage in sports. “Someday I want to see myself stand on the Olympic Victory podium,” she says.

She also reached the finals of the WTT Youth Contender Vadodara 2025 in both U-15 Girls and Mixed Doubles. Internationally, she has represented India with distinction. Her achievements include a gold medal in U-15 Girls’ Doubles at the South Asia Youth Championship 2024 (Sri Lanka), and singles titles at WTT Youth Contender events in Almaty (U-13) and Batumi (U-15).

Ankolika now prepares for upcoming WTT events in Bangkok (April–May 2025), focused on elevating her game even further. With her remarkable achievements at such a young age, Ankolika continues to inspire young athletes across the country, firmly establishing herself as one of India’s most promising table tennis prospects.