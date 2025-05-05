18 Under 18 Awards

Table Tennis Prodigy Ankolika Chakraborty Bags 18 Under 18 Award 2025, Aims for Olympic Glory

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 May 2025
13:28 PM

Edugraph

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
As per the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) rankings (February 2025), she currently holds the 5th position in the U-15 and 13th in the U-17 categories
On the international stage, she is ranked World No. 48 (U-15 Girls’ Singles) as of Week #12, 2025

Ankolika, a 13-year-old of St. Luke's Day School, Naihati, is a rising star in Indian table tennis, known for her exceptional skill, consistency, and competitive spirit. As per the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) rankings (February 2025), she currently holds the 5th position in the U-15 and 13th in the U-17 categories.

Ankolika’s talent and dedication were recently recognised when she was named a winner of The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025. Speaking on the honour, she said, “I am happy and I feel like I am moving in the right direction.”

On the international stage, she is ranked World No. 48 (U-15 Girls’ Singles) as of Week #12, 2025. Her past rankings speak to her steady progress—1st in India (U-13) and 6th (U-15) in early 2024. Ankolika has secured multiple national accolades, including bronze medals at the UTT National Ranking Championships in Goa and Panchkula, and a strong showing at the Inter-State Sub-Junior & Cadet Nationals in Madhya Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead, she is preparing for a series of international competitions. With a clear vision for her future, Ankolika aspires to the highest stage in sports. “Someday I want to see myself stand on the Olympic Victory podium,” she says.

She also reached the finals of the WTT Youth Contender Vadodara 2025 in both U-15 Girls and Mixed Doubles. Internationally, she has represented India with distinction. Her achievements include a gold medal in U-15 Girls’ Doubles at the South Asia Youth Championship 2024 (Sri Lanka), and singles titles at WTT Youth Contender events in Almaty (U-13) and Batumi (U-15).

Ankolika now prepares for upcoming WTT events in Bangkok (April–May 2025), focused on elevating her game even further. With her remarkable achievements at such a young age, Ankolika continues to inspire young athletes across the country, firmly establishing herself as one of India’s most promising table tennis prospects.

Last updated on 05 May 2025
13:29 PM
18 Under 18 Awards Edugraph 18 under 18 Award
Similar stories
Shri Shikshayatan College

A Day of Dreams, Dares and Deeds- Shri Shikshayatan College Hosts Shree Arohan 3.0

18 Under 18 Awards

Champion on and off the Mat: Meet Oorja Samanta, 18 Under 18 Awards Winner 2025

The Heritage School

The Heritage School’s Youthopia 2025: A Cultural Extravaganza to Remember

18 Under 18 Awards

Melodies and Milestones: Meet 18 Under 18 Award 2025 Winner Koustav Roy, the Rising S. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSSSC PET

UPSSSC PET 2025 Notification Out - Registration from May 14 at upsssc.gov.in

GSEB

GSEB HSC Result 2025 Out at gseb.org - Download Link and Stream Wise Pass Percentage

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra HSC Results 2025 OUT; 91.88 % Students Pass Exams, Girls Outshine Boys

NEET UG 2024

NEET UG - NMC Cancels Admission of 14 and Orders Suspension of 26 Students, NTA Debar. . .

VITEEE 2025

VITEEE Result 2025 Out on vit.ac.in - Link, Counselling Dates & Registration Eligibil. . .

CBSE 2025

CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 - Board Warns About Fake Notice Circulating; Expected Dates. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality