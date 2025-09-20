Reveal’25: A Showcase of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at The Bhawanipur Education Society College

Summary The event was a vibrant blend of creativity, business acumen, and youthful energy, giving students a platform to transform innovative ideas into marketable products This year’s edition witnessed 14 unique stalls, each presenting out-of-the-box ideas ranging from crochet creations, a technology-based app model for book reading, frozen desserts, baked delicacies, a censor model for voting, protein kulfi, and more

The Department of Business Administration of The Bhawanipur Education Society College, Kolkata, organized its much-anticipated intra-college product launch and marketing fair, Reveal’25, on 15th September 2025 from 10 AM onwards at Valia Hall. The event was a vibrant blend of creativity, business acumen, and youthful energy, giving students a platform to transform innovative ideas into marketable products.

The Opening Ceremony was graced by esteemed guests – Prof. Dilip Shah (Rector and Dean of Student Affairs), Mr. Indarbin Singh Bhandari, and Dr. Tridib Sengupta (Coordinator of the Department). Their encouraging words set the tone for a day filled with entrepreneurial enthusiasm and spirited participation.

This year’s edition witnessed 14 unique stalls, each presenting out-of-the-box ideas ranging from crochet creations, a technology-based app model for book reading, frozen desserts, baked delicacies, a censor model for voting, protein kulfi, and more. The diversity of stalls truly reflected the innovative mindset of the students.

The fair drew a massive footfall of 1400+ visitors, creating a buzzing atmosphere of interaction, salesmanship, and live marketing. The stalls not only showcased products but also highlighted the power of branding, customer engagement, and presentation.

After rigorous evaluation, the winners were announced:

1st Position – Pushtak, the technology-based app model for book reading.

2nd Position – Knots n Notes, a crochet stall combining art with utility.

3rd Position – Tehelka Kulfi, a protein-packed twist to India’s favorite dessert.

Best Decorated Stall – Cornzilla, for its creative baked nachos setup.

The Closing Ceremony was equally spectacular, beginning with a dynamic dance performance by first-year students, followed by a heartfelt Vote of Thanks by Dr. Tridib Sengupta. The day concluded on a high note with a soulful band performance by Shrijit and his troupe, leaving the audience enthralled.

Reveal’25, curated by Infinity Events, once again proved to be more than just a competition – it was a celebration of ideas, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit. The event highlighted how the youth of BESC are not just dreamers but doers, ready to take on the world of business with creativity and confidence.