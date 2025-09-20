college events

Reveal’25: A Showcase of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at The Bhawanipur Education Society College

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Sep 2025
12:01 PM

BESC

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The event was a vibrant blend of creativity, business acumen, and youthful energy, giving students a platform to transform innovative ideas into marketable products
This year’s edition witnessed 14 unique stalls, each presenting out-of-the-box ideas ranging from crochet creations, a technology-based app model for book reading, frozen desserts, baked delicacies, a censor model for voting, protein kulfi, and more

The Department of Business Administration of The Bhawanipur Education Society College, Kolkata, organized its much-anticipated intra-college product launch and marketing fair, Reveal’25, on 15th September 2025 from 10 AM onwards at Valia Hall. The event was a vibrant blend of creativity, business acumen, and youthful energy, giving students a platform to transform innovative ideas into marketable products.

The Opening Ceremony was graced by esteemed guests – Prof. Dilip Shah (Rector and Dean of Student Affairs), Mr. Indarbin Singh Bhandari, and Dr. Tridib Sengupta (Coordinator of the Department). Their encouraging words set the tone for a day filled with entrepreneurial enthusiasm and spirited participation.

This year’s edition witnessed 14 unique stalls, each presenting out-of-the-box ideas ranging from crochet creations, a technology-based app model for book reading, frozen desserts, baked delicacies, a censor model for voting, protein kulfi, and more. The diversity of stalls truly reflected the innovative mindset of the students.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fair drew a massive footfall of 1400+ visitors, creating a buzzing atmosphere of interaction, salesmanship, and live marketing. The stalls not only showcased products but also highlighted the power of branding, customer engagement, and presentation.

After rigorous evaluation, the winners were announced:

1st Position – Pushtak, the technology-based app model for book reading.

2nd Position – Knots n Notes, a crochet stall combining art with utility.

3rd Position – Tehelka Kulfi, a protein-packed twist to India’s favorite dessert.

Best Decorated Stall – Cornzilla, for its creative baked nachos setup.

The Closing Ceremony was equally spectacular, beginning with a dynamic dance performance by first-year students, followed by a heartfelt Vote of Thanks by Dr. Tridib Sengupta. The day concluded on a high note with a soulful band performance by Shrijit and his troupe, leaving the audience enthralled.

Reveal’25, curated by Infinity Events, once again proved to be more than just a competition – it was a celebration of ideas, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit. The event highlighted how the youth of BESC are not just dreamers but doers, ready to take on the world of business with creativity and confidence.

Last updated on 20 Sep 2025
12:02 PM
college events BESC Bhawanipur Education Society College
Similar stories
Shri Shikshayatan School

Young Voices Shine at Words on Wings 2025 Hosted by Shri Shikshayatan School

School Events

The Benjy Race: A 200-Year Tradition Comes Alive in Shrewsbury International School . . .

St Xavier's College

KHWAAB 2025 at St Xavier’s College Kolkata to Inspire Future Theatre Stars

NIT Trichy

Festember 2025 at NIT Trichy Set to Unveil a ‘Saga of Secrets’ This September

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IBPS

Over 5,000 Vacancies: IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Coming Soon, Updates Here

CGPSC

Supreme Court Gives Nod to Govt Lawyers Barred from Chhattisgarh Judiciary Prelims Ex. . .

Shri Shikshayatan School

Young Voices Shine at Words on Wings 2025 Hosted by Shri Shikshayatan School

Delhi government

Bomb Threats at Multiple Delhi Schools, DPS Dwarka Postpones Exams

IIM Kozhikode

IIM CAT 2025 Registration Closes Today, Last Chance to Apply at iimcat.ac.in

RRB Exam

RRB NTPC UG 2025 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today at 11:55 PM- Details Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality