The Young Scientist, Coder and Changemaker - Meet Udita Kankana Phookan, 18 Under 18 Winner!

Ankita Chatterji
Posted on 02 May 2025
Summary
At just 15 years old, Udita Kankana Phookan is redefining what it means to be an all-rounder.
From conducting research internships at India’s top institutes to leading youth organisations and developing tech innovations, this spirited teenager is building a future where science meets social good.

At just 15 years old, Udita Kankana Phookan is redefining what it means to be an all-rounder. A student of DPS Duliajan, Udita's journey is a remarkable blend of scientific inquiry, creative exploration, and a passion for sustainability.

Curious and driven from a young age, Udita’s love for science has always extended beyond textbooks. In 2024, she bagged the prestigious Merit Award from Immerse Education, a global recognition celebrating her academic brilliance and research potential. She also clinched District Rank 1 in Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan, India’s largest science talent search examination. “I’ve always loved finding out how things work,” she smiles. “It feels incredible to get opportunities to pursue that curiosity.”

Her passion led her to research internships at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) — a dream come true for any young science enthusiast. “It was a really good experience,” Udita recalls. “I had hands-on exposure to what I’d be dealing with in the future. From learning about diamond cutters to Covid-19 vaccine research, everything felt like a dream! I made awesome friends and met passionate researchers—it made me more sure about what I want to do.”

But Udita’s ambition isn’t confined to labs. As Director of Biology at Youth STEAM Advisors and Ambassador of GreenWaySquad, she uses her leadership to promote sustainability and inspire young people to explore science fearlessly. “It feels amazing to have the opportunity to inspire young minds and host activities,” she says. “From running science blogs to organising STEM activities, it’s been a fulfilling experience that also taught me a lot about leadership and giving back to my community.”

Adding another feather to her cap, Udita is currently working on an Augmented Reality (AR) game set to be completed by May 2025. “I loved gaming and thought—why not make it something productive? ” she laughs. “Right now, I’m touching up the final details, including integrating different cultural symbols and building NPC modules.”

And if that wasn’t enough, she’s also preparing to launch her own dropshipping e-commerce business featuring journals, calendars, mugs, and more.

For Udita, being named a winner at The Telegraph online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025 was a moment to remember. “It felt overwhelming! ” she beams. “I was elated to meet teens from around India who were as passionate as I was! It truly felt like everything I’d done so far was appreciated.

With dreams of delving deeper into biotechnology, synthetic biology, and genetics, and an open mind towards future possibilities, Udita is poised to leave her mark wherever she goes. “I hope to contribute to the scientific world as an entrepreneur—but I’m also open to exploring other career fields,” she says thoughtfully.

At The Telegraph online Edugraph, we salute Udita Kankana Phookan’s spirit, vision, and unstoppable drive, and wish her all the very best as she continues to build a smarter, greener, and kinder world for us all.

Last updated on 02 May 2025
18 Under 18 Awards Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards Young Achiever young achievers
