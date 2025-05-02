Young, Fearless and Unstoppable - Meet Swimming Wonder Kasturi Gogoi, 18 Under 18 Winner!

Summary Kasturi Gogoi, at just 12 years of age, has achieved what many can only dream of. A student of Maharishi Vidya Mandir School - III, Guwahati, this young swimming sensation has been making waves — quite literally — with her extraordinary feats in the world of aquatic sports.

Kasturi Gogoi, at just 12 years of age, has achieved what many can only dream of. A student of Maharishi Vidya Mandir School - III, Guwahati, this young swimming sensation has been making waves — quite literally — with her extraordinary feats in the world of aquatic sports. Her story is one of grit, discipline, and boundless courage, a shining example of what it means to chase one’s dreams with unyielding determination.

Kasturi first captured the nation’s attention in March 2022 when, at the tender age of 9 years, 1 month, and 9 days, she swam solo across the Palk Strait — from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Arichal Munai Beach in Tamil Nadu. Covering a daunting distance of 29 km in 13 hours and 54 minutes, she became the youngest swimmer to achieve this remarkable feat. “Before the Palk Strait swim, for nearly two months, I trained by swimming long hours from 5 AM to 12.30 PM in the swimming pool along with my coach Mr Babul Gurung, who was also my co-swimmer in the expedition,” Kasturi shares. The challenge demanded immense mental and physical preparation, with additional training in the Brahmaputra River, Charan Beel in Morigaon, and even the sea.

Recognition soon followed. Her name found a place in the Asia Book of Records, India Book of Records, Best of India Records, and Assam Book of Records. And she hasn’t stopped since.

From clinching a silver medal at the National Sea Swimming Competition in Gujarat in 2022 to grabbing two golds at the 40th Sub-Junior & 50th Junior National Aquatic Championship in 2023, Kasturi’s journey is decorated with accolades. She bagged five gold medals and the Best Swimmer Award at the 31st Assam State Aquatic Championship in 2024 and has consistently dominated state and district-level competitions.

The recognition as one of The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025 winners added another feather to her swimming cap. “It was a very proud moment for me, and I was very happy to be among the final 18,” Kasturi says with a wide grin.

Balancing academics and sports is no easy task, but Kasturi handles it with remarkable maturity. “On days when there is no practice in the pool, and I attend full school. On the other days, when there is practice, I attend my classes after that. At home, I try to sit at the study table for at least half an hour or one hour, whatever is possible, and if I am not too tired,” she explains.

Looking ahead, Kasturi’s aspirations are crystal clear. “I aspire to do better and better in various recognised state and national swimming competitions and ultimately represent and win medals for my country in reputed international aquatic events. For this, I am ready to undergo the hardest training along with my studies,” she declares with the steely resolve of a true champion.

As she continues to break barriers and set new records, Kasturi Gogoi stands as an inspiring symbol of dedication, courage, and youthful ambition.

At The Telegraph online Edugraph, we applaud her extraordinary achievements and wish her boundless success as she dives into a future filled with promise, passion, and podium finishes!