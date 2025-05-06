Meet Anurag Majumdar: 18 Under 18 Awards 2025 Winner Redefining Science at Age 10

18 Under 18 Awards

Anurag Majumdar, affectionately known as Emon, is a 10-year-old prodigy from Paschim Kadipur Junior High School, Labpur, West Bengal, who is making waves in science, technology, and mathematics. His innovative spirit has earned him top honours at science fairs, particularly for his Aditya L1 trajectory model and a range of Iot-based inventions.

His most recent accolade, the prestigious Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Award 2025, is a testament to his talent and dedication. “I feel truly honored and grateful to receive the Telegraph Edugraph 18 under 18 award. It's a big encouragement for me to keep exploring science and finding ways to help people through my ideas. This recognition motivates me to dream even bigger for the future.

Anurag’s work goes far beyond the classroom. He developed Rudralabhyam, a women’s safety system, and designed a unique Shivalingam-shaped sub-atomic particle chart, which he proudly presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His technological expertise includes building an AI-powered chatbot using Python, showcasing his early mastery of coding and artificial intelligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

His forward-thinking mindset is matched by a humble goal. “Right now, I don’t have fixed plans, but I want to grow up to be a good human being first. I do have a dream—to help expand human civilization beyond Earth and contribute to that mission through science and innovation,” said Anurag sharing his future goals.

A passionate young researcher, Anurag has also delivered lectures at esteemed conferences on subjects such as the evolution of zero and the possibilities of human life on other planets. His curiosity, creativity, and commitment to solving real-world problems at such a young age have inspired many.

One of the most meaningful moments from the Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Award 2025 was meeting Dr. Sumantra Chatterjee, a renowned neuroscientist. “He kindly offered to mentor me and even shared his email ID. I’m really excited and grateful to have his guidance for my future journey.”

With a mind full of ideas and a heart dedicated to learning, Anurag Majumdar is not just a student — he's a rising star and a symbol of India’s bright scientific future.

