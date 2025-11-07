KIIT University

Odisha’s leading university earns top spot in Asia rankings

ABP Digital Brand Hub
ABP Digital Brand Hub
Posted on 07 Nov 2025
13:18 PM
KIIT University

KIIT University

The QS Asia University Rankings 2026 have been released, and KIIT Deemed to be University has been ranked the best among both private and government universities in Odisha. It has secured the 294th position in Asia, further cementing its global reputation for excellence. Additionally, KIIT-DU has performed remarkably well at the national level, ranking among the top private universities in India.

Every year, QS releases rankings of universities across the world, and this year is no exception. In the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, KIIT-DU has been recognised as the best among both private and government universities in Odisha, while also maintaining its leading position in Eastern India. This achievement reflects KIIT’s unwavering commitment to excellence in higher education. Notably, more than 1,500 Asian universities participated in this year’s rankings, including 555 new entrants.

Recently, in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, KIIT achieved the distinction of being the 5th best university in India while maintaining its position in the 501 cohort globally. The ranking is based on parameters such as Citations per Paper, Papers per Faculty, Academic Reputation, Faculty-Student Ratio, Staff with PhD, International Research Network, International Students, Outbound Exchange, International Faculty, and Employer Reputation.

Expressing satisfaction over this achievement, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT, KISS & KIMS, said, "KIIT's outstanding performance in the QS Asia University Rankings is a reflection of its continuous efforts in the field of academic excellence. KIIT-DU has made Odisha proud by consistently maintaining its high rank in all world rankings. KIIT is a young university of just 22 years old, but it has performed well in the world university rankings and is on par with many established universities". Dr. Samanta congratulated all the faculty members, staff, and students of KIIT for this achievement. The KIIT and KISS fraternity also expressed their deep gratitude to the Founder for the achievement.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of KIIT by ABP Digital Brand Hub.

Last updated on 07 Nov 2025
13:22 PM
KIIT University
Similar stories
Jadavpur University

Voxpop Nationals 2025 Returns: Jadavpur University to Host India’s Premier Trilingu. . .

MBA Programme

IIM Ahmedabad Launches ‘First-of-its-Kind’ Blended MBA: Course Details and Eligib. . .

Dayananda Sagar University

DSU’s 9th Convocation Highlights Innovation, Global Vision and Student Success

St Xavier’s University

X-Verse 2025: St Xavier’s University Gears Up for a Cosmic Intra-College Experience

Read Next
Kerala government

CEE Kerala, Begins NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling; Detailed Schedule. . .

Jadavpur University

Voxpop Nationals 2025 Returns: Jadavpur University to Host India’s Premier Trilingu. . .

CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026: Extended Registration Window Closes Today; When Will the Exam be Conducted. . .

REET 2025

REET Mains 2025 Registration Begins Today - Exam Date, Eligibility & Level 1,2 Vacanc. . .

AIAPGET 2025

AIAPGET 2025 Round 3 Allotment Result Out - Reporting and Stray Round Dates

MBA Programme

IIM Ahmedabad Launches ‘First-of-its-Kind’ Blended MBA: Course Details and Eligib. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality