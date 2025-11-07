Odisha’s leading university earns top spot in Asia rankings

The QS Asia University Rankings 2026 have been released, and KIIT Deemed to be University has been ranked the best among both private and government universities in Odisha. It has secured the 294th position in Asia, further cementing its global reputation for excellence. Additionally, KIIT-DU has performed remarkably well at the national level, ranking among the top private universities in India.

Every year, QS releases rankings of universities across the world, and this year is no exception. In the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, KIIT-DU has been recognised as the best among both private and government universities in Odisha, while also maintaining its leading position in Eastern India. This achievement reflects KIIT’s unwavering commitment to excellence in higher education. Notably, more than 1,500 Asian universities participated in this year’s rankings, including 555 new entrants.

Recently, in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, KIIT achieved the distinction of being the 5th best university in India while maintaining its position in the 501 cohort globally. The ranking is based on parameters such as Citations per Paper, Papers per Faculty, Academic Reputation, Faculty-Student Ratio, Staff with PhD, International Research Network, International Students, Outbound Exchange, International Faculty, and Employer Reputation.

Expressing satisfaction over this achievement, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT, KISS & KIMS, said, "KIIT's outstanding performance in the QS Asia University Rankings is a reflection of its continuous efforts in the field of academic excellence. KIIT-DU has made Odisha proud by consistently maintaining its high rank in all world rankings. KIIT is a young university of just 22 years old, but it has performed well in the world university rankings and is on par with many established universities". Dr. Samanta congratulated all the faculty members, staff, and students of KIIT for this achievement. The KIIT and KISS fraternity also expressed their deep gratitude to the Founder for the achievement.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of KIIT by ABP Digital Brand Hub.