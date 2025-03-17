ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan launches Research Centre at IIT Madras

Summary The new Centre will serve as a nodal center for research in heat transfer, cooling systems, and fluid dynamics, which are essential for the next generation of spacecraft and satellite technologies The centre will serve as a nodal centre for research in heat transfer, cooling systems and fluid dynamics. These are essential for the next generation of spacecraft and satellite technologies

Dr. V. Narayanan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched a new research centre at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) today, i.e. 17th March 2025.

The ‘Shri S. Ramakrishnan Centre of Excellence in Fluid and Thermal Science Research’ will Support ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ Initiatives, promoting self-reliance in advanced space technologies and attracting Global Talent and Research Funding. This will position India as a leader in thermal sciences research for space applications.

This state-of-the-art research facility, housed at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, will focus on critical advancements in spacecraft and launch vehicle thermal management—a key area for India's expanding space ambitions.

Shri S Ramakrishnan was a distinguished alumnus of IIT Madras. He was a distinguished aerospace engineer with accomplishments in the arena of launch vehicle engineering and development. He was also the project director for PSLV and GSLV MK3. He also served as the Director of LPSC and VSSC. The Nation honoured him with Padma Shri during 2003 for his contributions in the areas of science and engineering.

Also during the occasion, the ‘Arcot Ramachandran Seminar Hall’ was also inaugurated by Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, in the presence of Dr. V. Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO. Prof. Arcot Ramachandran (1923 - 2018), a world-renowned Professor of Heat Transfer, was the Director of IIT Madras between 1967 and 1973. He was instrumental in establishing the Heat Transfer and Thermal Power lab at IIT Madras

The centre will serve as a nodal centre for research in heat transfer, cooling systems and fluid dynamics. These are essential for the next generation of spacecraft and satellite technologies. Scientists and engineers from ISRO will work alongside faculty and researchers from IIT Madras to address complex thermal challenges in space applications.

This initiative is a game-changer for India's space program as thermal control is vital to satellite longevity, spacecraft safety, and mission success. The research at this Centre of Excellence (CoE) will directly impact upcoming lunar, Mars, and deep-space missions, ensuring India remains at the forefront of space technology.

Dr. V. Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO inaugurated this lab in the presence of Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, Dr. S. Somanath, Dr. Vikram Sarabhai Professor, ISRO, Centre Coordinator Prof. Arvind Pattamatta, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, Prof. P. Chandramouli, Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, Dr. P.V. Venkitakrishnan, Professor of Practice, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, faculty, researchers and students.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. V. Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO, said, “The Cryogenic Engine technology was denied to India but today, we have three different such engines with the third one being human-rated. Only six countries in the world have this technology. We have made three world records in this technology - We got it right in our third attempt. Second, From the engine test to flight, we got it done in 28 months. Other countries took between 42 months and 18 years. and finally, we conducted the test in 34 Days which no other country had done as they took around 5 to 6 months.”

Further, Dr. V. Narayanan added, “I thank all the people who contributed towards this effort. I am sure under Prof V Kamakoti’s leadership; the Institute will do great work. The Institute should aim for a couple of Nobel Prizes. The Department of space will support IIT Madras completely in all these efforts”

Recalling his association with Shri S Ramakrishnan, Dr. V. Narayanan said, “Shri S Ramakrishna was not just a technocrat but was a great Manager.”

Looking forward to the collaboration, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “More and more we explore the space, we have an increasing need for technologies that could handle thermal and cooling requirements. I am sure the proposed Centre jointly with ISRO shall develop very effective solutions for the same.”

The Key Roles of the Centre will include:

⮚ Spacecraft and Launch Vehicle Thermal Management: Addressing heat dissipation challenges in satellites and launch vehicles.

⮚ Experimental & Numerical Studies on Cooling Systems: Developing efficient cooling solutions using micro heat pipes, spray cooling, vapor chambers, and two-phase heat transfer devices.

⮚ High-Fidelity Simulation & Testing Facilities: Utilizing cutting-edge computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations and experimental setups for real-world validation

⮚ Capacity Building & Training: Encouraging ISRO scientists to pursue advanced degrees at IIT Madras while fostering industry-academia collaborations.

Highlighting the expected outcomes from this new research centre, its coordinator Prof. Arvind Pattamatta, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “In the Medium Term (Next 3-5 Years), we are hoping to achieve breakthroughs in Advanced Thermal Management such as development of new active and passive cooling techniques for spacecraft electronics and prototyping and Testing of Next-Gen Heat Pipes, which are Innovative cooling systems for long-duration space missions. Further integration with ISRO’s Space Missions and incorporation of new research findings into upcoming ISRO satellite and launch vehicle projects will also be a focus area.”

Dr. S. Somanath, Dr. Vikram Sarabhai Professor, ISRO, Prof. P. Chandramouli, Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, and Dr. P.V. Venkitakrishnan, Professor of Practice, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, also spoke on the occasion.

Expected outcomes in the Long-Term (Beyond 5 Years):

⮚ Revolutionizing Spacecraft Design: Laying the groundwork for high-performance, reusable space vehicles with superior thermal control.

⮚ Enhancing India’s Deep Space Exploration Capabilities: Supporting future missions such as Gaganyaan, lunar and interplanetary missions.

⮚Boosting Indigenous Space Technology: Reducing reliance on foreign technology by developing cutting-edge thermal management solutions within India.