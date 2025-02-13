farewell
In Pictures| Schools across Kolkata host Farewell for Academic Year 2024-25
Posted on 13 Feb 2025
18:14 PM
24th January, 2025 Class 11 students of Abhinav Bharati High School organized a farewell program for the seniors. It began with a heartwarming speech by the Principal Ms. Sraboni Samanta followed by a kaleidoscope of events, dance music, drama and so on. Trophies were given to individual seniors according to the set categories based on voting Abhinav Bharti High School
The cultural program came to a closure with the vote of thanks given by the Head Mistress Ms. Rosy Mukherjee. The program ended with fun and frolic and the seniors were treated with an array of food. It was a program based on a wonderful display of co-ordination, team work and cooperation resulting in a grand success Abhinav Bharti High School
The farewell for the class 12 students is a heartwarming and memorable event. Children come dressed in formals.There is a creatively designed photo booth complete with props like masks and wigs where students pose and laugh with their friends as they capture moments Akshar
A special crowning ceremony follows where they are honoured with titles that celebrate their unique traits,such as Life of the Party or Sleepy Head.There is music and dancing .The night ends with a sumptuous dinner, giving everyone a chance to reminisce about their journey at Akshar. Akshar
As the academic year drew to a close, Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School gathered to bid a heartfelt farewell to its graduating class of 2024-25, a momentous occasion that marked the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. The afternoon was filled with soulful band performances, energetic dance routines, and comic elements that kept the audience entertained. The event also included an awards ceremony, where outstanding students were recognized for their academic achievements and contributions to the school community. Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School
As the ceremony came to a close, the atmosphere turned emotional, with students and teachers alike struggling to hold back tears. Despite the sadness of parting, the event was ultimately a joyful celebration of the students' time at Ashok Hall Girls Higher Secondary School. The graduating class leaves behind a lasting legacy, and their contributions, achievements, and memories will be cherished for years to come. Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School
The farewell ceremony for the outgoing Class XII students, held on 1st February 2025, was a resounding success, brimming with emotional, entertaining, and inspiring moments. The event commenced with a solemn blessing ceremony, where the students were warmly received and blessed by the teachers. This was followed by a graceful inaugural dance, the Saraswati Vandana, which beautifully set the tone for the proceedings. Our esteemed Principal Ma’am delivered a stirring and motivational speech, urging the students to pursue their dreams with unwavering determination and to never relent in the face of challenges. Her inspiring words resonated deeply with the students and left an indelible impression. ASIAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
The event continued with a soulful musical performance, followed by a thought-provoking presentation titled “The Final Chapter: Chasing Dreams.” This poignant segment reminded the students that their journey was just beginning and that they held the power to shape their futures. A highlight of the ceremony was the fashion show, which took place in two rounds. The students of Class XII showcased their flair, confidence, and elegance on the ramp, leaving the audience in awe of their poise and charisma. ASIAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
Calcutta Boys’ School had its dedication Service and Senior Social for the students of class XII on the 31st of January, 2025. The day's proceedings commenced with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony, paying tribute to the institution's founders . This poignant ritual set the tone for the Dedication Service, held in the chapel, where the school community reaffirmed its commitment to the values of excellence and service. Calcutta Boys' School
The cake-cutting ceremony that followed was a celebratory milestone, marking the school's enduring legacy. The Senior Social organised by the class XI's was a remarkable one.The cultural program, a rich tapestry of artistic expression, showcased the diverse talents of the student body , earning thunderous applause from the audience.The day's festivities concluded with a convivial lunch, a testament to the institution's spirit of community and camaraderie. Throughout the day's events, the school's abiding commitment to fostering excellence, creativity, and social responsibility was palpably evident. Calcutta Boys' School
12th December ,2024 was just another day to all but the overwhelming excitement yet nostalgic essence wrapped Carmel High School (Kolkata) like a blanket , as on that day the institution bid adieu to the batch of 2023-2025. All the young ladies were decked up in beautiful attires to celebrate the end of their 14year journey With Carmel Carmel High School
The programme was held by the students of class 11 who wanted to present a vibrant and evocative farewell to their dear seniors. After a plethora of events and a few games in the middle , the performers made the crowd emotional by signing off with the age-old song , " Abhi Na Jao Chod Kar". As the programme came to an end , there was an excitement in the air as now it was time for the Prize Distribution. Principal, Matilda D'Souza A.C awarded the "Miss Academics" followed by the "Miss Co-Curricular" and "Miss Regular" from the three streams respectively. Carmel High School
School is not just a house ,it is a home for a student and when it's time to leave that home, it's nostalgic with hopes of new beginnings. D.A.V Public School bid an emotional farewell to the Class XII batch of 2024-2025 on 1st of February,2025. The programme was organised by the present Class XI batch with the help of teachers. DAV Public School Newtown
The day was a fiesta devoted to the years spent together with friends and teachers, to reminisce the joyous moments. The programme started with a soulful prayer to Maa Saraswati which was followed by a motivational speech by Principal Madam. A video took a trip down the memory lane by showing the various moments of the Class XII students in these 13 years of their journey, which made the students highly emotional and nostalgic. DAV Public School Newtown
Delhi Public School, Barasat, organized a traditional blessing ceremony for its Class X students on January 31st, 2025, ahead of their upcoming CBSE Board Examinations. The event, arranged by Class IX students and Class X teachers, combined academic well-wishes with cultural traditions. The ceremony opened with a Ganesh Vandana performance by Class IX students. In keeping with tradition, each Class X student received a tilak and lit a candle, symbolizing the knowledge they have gained during their academic journey, and a solemn and sincere prayer for their success in the upcoming Board Examination. Delhi Public School, Barasat
The occasion blended ceremonial elements with moments of reflection, allowing students and teachers to commemorate their years together before the crucial examination period. Delhi Public School, Barasat
Tears, laughter, and memories filled the air as DPS Howrah bid adieu to its beloved Class 12 students on their farewell day on 31st January 2025. The juniors poured their hearts into making the event unforgettable, expressing gratitude and admiration through soulful speeches, energetic dance performances, and fun-filled games. DPS Howrah
The school community came together, not just to celebrate achievements but also to cherish the bonds built over the years, this was further reinforced by the ceremonial lunch, enjoyed by students and teachers alike. Though parting is never easy, the farewell wasn’t just a goodbye—it was a promise that the DPS Howrah family remains forever. DPS Howrah
The teachers and children of class XI of Delhi Public School had organised a glamorous farewell party, 'Raabta' for the outgoing batch. The show was full of glitz, flamboyance and razzmatazz. The entrance to the auditorium featured a Bollywood-themed cut out. The grand stage, the dazzling lights, handmade photo corners and colourful decorations were a sight to behold. DPS Newtown
Keeping with the theme 'Bollywood but better', the seniors turned out in dazzling sarees and dapper tuxedoes. The red carpet entry along with student photographers capturing their entrance spectacularly, reminiscent of a grand Bollywood premiere. The event opened with a heart-warming speech by the Principal, Mrs. Sonali Sen followed by a series of fantastic dance and music performances. DPS Newtown
“Deal with what was ; Be happy with what is; Be open to what is to come and live the life of your dreams.” That summed up the spirit of Overture- 2025 as the students of class XI bid farewell to their seniors- the batch of 2024-25 on the 21st of December, 2024 .The chill in the winter air was defused by the spirit of warmth and camaraderie that prevailed all over. Though bidding a farewell has never been easy, the juniors ensured that their seniors leave the portals of their alma mater with memories to cherish, as they forge ahead to create the life of their dreams. DPS Ruby Park
The programme started with a welcome song followed by a motivating speech by the Principal who inspired the students and urged them to follow their heart and pursue their dreams. The electrifying performances by the Western Bands of Classes 11 and 12 and the Eastern Band of Class 12 left the students asking for more. A beautiful Dance Medley to foot-tapping beats , raised the excitement level to its peak. DPS Ruby Park
