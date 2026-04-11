IIM Shillong
IIM Shillong Celebrates 17th Convocation 2026; 400+ Graduates Awarded Degrees
Posted on 11 Apr 2026
12:51 PM
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Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong, marked a significant milestone as it hosted its 17th Annual Convocation Ceremony on April 2, 2026, celebrating academic excellence and leadership among its graduating cohort. A total of 469 students were conferred degrees, including 395 from the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) 2024–26 batch, 54 from the Post Graduate Programme for Executives (PGPEx) 2025–26 batch, and 15 from the Post Graduate Programme for Working Executives (PGPWE) 2024–26 batch. Additionally, five scholars were awarded Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees. IIM Shillong
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The ceremony was graced by Anoop Mehta as the Chief Guest and Vijay Kedia as the Guest of Honour, who shared insights on leadership, adaptability, and the evolving global landscape. In his virtual address, Shishir Kumar Bajoria congratulated the graduates, describing them as torchbearers of a “Viksit Bharat.” He highlighted India’s transformation through initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, Digital India, and Skill India, and encouraged students to remain adaptable, embrace experiential learning, and contribute meaningfully to society. IIM Shillong
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Chief Guest Anoop Mehta emphasised the importance of resilience and continuous self-improvement, drawing parallels between personal growth and the formation of a diamond under pressure. He highlighted how rapid advancements in artificial intelligence are reshaping industries, urging graduates to stay curious and adaptable. Guest of Honour Vijay Kedia praised IIM Shillong’s rapid rise as a leading management institution and stressed the importance of agility in a fast-changing world. He noted that the coming decade would reward adaptability and direction over traditional credentials, encouraging graduates to actively participate in India’s growth story across sectors such as technology and energy. IIM Shillong
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Presenting the institute’s annual report, Naliniprava Tripathy highlighted key achievements during the academic year 2025–26. These included the signing of seven new international MoUs, taking the total collaborations to 37, progress toward AACSB and EQUIS accreditations, and the institute’s debut in the QS Global Rankings. She also noted the launch of the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) aligned with NEP 2020 and announced plans to host the 11th Pan-IIM World Management Conference in 2026. The convocation concluded with a formal pledge led by Rohit Joshi, where graduates reaffirmed their commitment to ethical leadership, professional excellence, and societal contribution. IIM Shillong
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The ceremony also honoured outstanding performers across programmes. In the PGP 2024–26 batch, Priya Agarwal received both the Chairman’s Gold Medal and Shri Rathindranath Datta Gold Medal for the highest CGPA, while Divyan Aggarwal was awarded the Director’s Gold Medal and Prof. Ashoke K Dutta Gold Medal as the best all-rounder. Ajay MP was recognised for positive contribution to campus life, and Nityaa Gudur, Ranit Das, and Yashraj Ashish Kanitkar received silver medals for academic excellence. Among executive programmes, Rixon Xavier Thaikattil secured the Chairman’s Gold Medal in PGPEx, with Bishal Ram recognised as the best all-rounder. In the PGPWE programme, Prithwijit Dasgupta was awarded the Chairman’s Gold Medal. The 17th convocation not only celebrated academic achievements but also underscored the institute’s commitment to nurturing future-ready leaders equipped to navigate a rapidly evolving global landscape. IIM Shillong
Last updated on 11 Apr 2026
12:52 PM
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