Globsyn Business School

Globsyn Business School hosts 21st Annual Convocation for the students of Batch 2022-24

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 01 Apr 2025
17:15 PM
1/17
Congratulations to the Batch of 2022-24, who embarked on their academic journey two years back, immersing themselves in the rich ethos of Globsyn Business School, and have now come back to celebrate a defining milestone – their Convocation Ceremony. A transformative journey comes full circle!

Congratulations to the Batch of 2022-24, who embarked on their academic journey two years back, immersing themselves in the rich ethos of Globsyn Business School, and have now come back to celebrate a defining milestone – their Convocation Ceremony. A transformative journey comes full circle! Source: Globsyn Business School

ADVERTISEMENT
2/17
Lighting of the Lamp by Rahul Dasgupta, Director & Trustee, GBS, in the presence of eminent dignitaries like Chief Guest – Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Chairman, Bandhan Group; Aloke Mookherjea, Governing Council Member, GBS; Saibal Chatterjee, Academic Council Member, GBS; and Prof RC Bhattacharya, Vice-Chairman, Globsyn Group.

Lighting of the Lamp by Rahul Dasgupta, Director & Trustee, GBS, in the presence of eminent dignitaries like Chief Guest – Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Chairman, Bandhan Group; Aloke Mookherjea, Governing Council Member, GBS; Saibal Chatterjee, Academic Council Member, GBS; and Prof RC Bhattacharya, Vice-Chairman, Globsyn Group. Source: Globsyn Business School

3/17
The entire audience stood up as the Convocation Procession, comprised of esteemed personalities from the world of industry and academia, arrived at the dais

The entire audience stood up as the Convocation Procession, comprised of esteemed personalities from the world of industry and academia, arrived at the dais Source: Globsyn Business School

4/17
The Crystal Hall of Taj Bengal, Kolkata, was filled to the brim with the graduating students of Batch 2022-24, clad in their graduation gown and sash, poised to receive their certificates and diplomas at their Convocation Ceremony

The Crystal Hall of Taj Bengal, Kolkata, was filled to the brim with the graduating students of Batch 2022-24, clad in their graduation gown and sash, poised to receive their certificates and diplomas at their Convocation Ceremony Source: Globsyn Business School

5/17
Rahul Dasgupta, Director & Trustee, GBS, in his own inimitable style, initiates the proceedings of the 21st Convocation Ceremony

Rahul Dasgupta, Director & Trustee, GBS, in his own inimitable style, initiates the proceedings of the 21st Convocation Ceremony Source: Globsyn Business School

6/17
Gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Chairman, Bandhan Group, addressed the young managers in his Convocation Address

Gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Chairman, Bandhan Group, addressed the young managers in his Convocation Address Source: Globsyn Business School

7/17
Abhishek Singh, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, shared a special message for the graduating students of Batch 2022-24

Abhishek Singh, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, shared a special message for the graduating students of Batch 2022-24 Source: Globsyn Business School

8/17
In the presence of all luminaries present, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh unveiled the GBS Annual Report 2024-25. This Report archives the various activities of the B-School of a particular academic year

In the presence of all luminaries present, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh unveiled the GBS Annual Report 2024-25. This Report archives the various activities of the B-School of a particular academic year Source: Globsyn Business School

9/17
Chandra Shekhar Ghosh and Rahul Dasgupta handed over the Certificate of Merit to those meritorious students who have topped their class in their respective areas of specialization

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh and Rahul Dasgupta handed over the Certificate of Merit to those meritorious students who have topped their class in their respective areas of specialization Source: Globsyn Business School

10/17
Rahul Dasgupta and Dr Abhishek Kumar, Principal, GBS, handed over the Kalyani Youth Leadership Forum (KYLF) Leadership Awards to those youngsters who have gone above and beyond their call-of-duty by participating in various ‘Care for Society’ activities carried out under the Beyond Education initiative of GBS

Rahul Dasgupta and Dr Abhishek Kumar, Principal, GBS, handed over the Kalyani Youth Leadership Forum (KYLF) Leadership Awards to those youngsters who have gone above and beyond their call-of-duty by participating in various ‘Care for Society’ activities carried out under the Beyond Education initiative of GBS Source: Globsyn Business School

11/17
Prof Emeritus Dr Barjoyai Bin Bardai, Provost and Dean, Post Graduate Studies, Malaysia University of Science and Technology (MUST), handed over the graduation caps to the students of Batch 2022-24

Prof Emeritus Dr Barjoyai Bin Bardai, Provost and Dean, Post Graduate Studies, Malaysia University of Science and Technology (MUST), handed over the graduation caps to the students of Batch 2022-24 Source: Globsyn Business School

12/17
Sandeep Kumar, Governing Council Member, GBS, handed over the graduation caps to the students of Batch 2022-24

Sandeep Kumar, Governing Council Member, GBS, handed over the graduation caps to the students of Batch 2022-24 Source: Globsyn Business School

13/17
Saibal Chatterjee, Academic Council Member, GBS, handed over the graduation caps to the students of Batch 2022-24

Saibal Chatterjee, Academic Council Member, GBS, handed over the graduation caps to the students of Batch 2022-24 Source: Globsyn Business School

14/17
Sushmita Choudhury, Chief People Officer, Marble Box, handed over the graduation caps to the students of Batch 2022-24

Sushmita Choudhury, Chief People Officer, Marble Box, handed over the graduation caps to the students of Batch 2022-24 Source: Globsyn Business School

15/17
Suprakash Das, Director – Finance & Operations (Chief Financial Officer), TCG CREST, handed over the graduation caps to the students of Batch 2022-24

Suprakash Das, Director – Finance & Operations (Chief Financial Officer), TCG CREST, handed over the graduation caps to the students of Batch 2022-24 Source: Globsyn Business School

16/17
Arunanshu Ray, Owner, Encore HR Services India, and Avtaarana - Elderly Care at Home, who is also an alumnus of GBS Batch 2002-04, handed over the graduation caps to the students of Batch 2022-24

Arunanshu Ray, Owner, Encore HR Services India, and Avtaarana - Elderly Care at Home, who is also an alumnus of GBS Batch 2002-04, handed over the graduation caps to the students of Batch 2022-24 Source: Globsyn Business School

17/17
Shaila Bothra, Consumer Marketing Lead, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Mumbai, India, who is also an alumnus of GBS Batch 2003-05, handed over the graduation caps to the students of Batch 2022- 24

Shaila Bothra, Consumer Marketing Lead, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Mumbai, India, who is also an alumnus of GBS Batch 2003-05, handed over the graduation caps to the students of Batch 2022- 24 Source: Globsyn Business School

Last updated on 01 Apr 2025
19:09 PM
Globsyn Business School
ADVERTISEMENT
Similar stories
Representative Image
VITEEE 2025

VITEEE Registration deadline extended - Check new deadline, Application process, All . . .

Representative Image
Police recruitment

Assam Police Constable Recruitment Admit Card released by SLPRB at slprbassam.in - De. . .

SBI

State Bank of India Issues SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 at sbi.co.in- Know Details. . .

Adamas University

Adamas University is set to host Signifiya 2025- A thrilling playground of technology. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Adamas University

Adamas University is set to host Signifiya 2025- A thrilling playground of technology. . .

NIT Trichy

NIT Trichy’s Pragyan 2025 Concludes with Innovation, Intellect and Unmatched Entert. . .

St Xavier's College

XMC 2025: St Xavier’s College Gears Up for a Thrilling Management Extravaganza!

Techno International New Town

Techno International New Town Announces Incubes 2025 – A Game-Changer for Startups

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality