Globsyn Business School
Globsyn Business School hosts 21st Annual Convocation for the students of Batch 2022-24
Posted on 01 Apr 2025
17:15 PM
1/17
Congratulations to the Batch of 2022-24, who embarked on their academic journey two years back, immersing themselves in the rich ethos of Globsyn Business School, and have now come back to celebrate a defining milestone – their Convocation Ceremony. A transformative journey comes full circle! Source: Globsyn Business School
ADVERTISEMENT
2/17
Lighting of the Lamp by Rahul Dasgupta, Director & Trustee, GBS, in the presence of eminent dignitaries like Chief Guest – Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Chairman, Bandhan Group; Aloke Mookherjea, Governing Council Member, GBS; Saibal Chatterjee, Academic Council Member, GBS; and Prof RC Bhattacharya, Vice-Chairman, Globsyn Group. Source: Globsyn Business School
3/17
The entire audience stood up as the Convocation Procession, comprised of esteemed personalities from the world of industry and academia, arrived at the dais Source: Globsyn Business School
4/17
The Crystal Hall of Taj Bengal, Kolkata, was filled to the brim with the graduating students of Batch 2022-24, clad in their graduation gown and sash, poised to receive their certificates and diplomas at their Convocation Ceremony Source: Globsyn Business School
5/17
Rahul Dasgupta, Director & Trustee, GBS, in his own inimitable style, initiates the proceedings of the 21st Convocation Ceremony Source: Globsyn Business School
6/17
Gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Chairman, Bandhan Group, addressed the young managers in his Convocation Address Source: Globsyn Business School
7/17
Abhishek Singh, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, shared a special message for the graduating students of Batch 2022-24 Source: Globsyn Business School
8/17
In the presence of all luminaries present, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh unveiled the GBS Annual Report 2024-25. This Report archives the various activities of the B-School of a particular academic year Source: Globsyn Business School
9/17
Chandra Shekhar Ghosh and Rahul Dasgupta handed over the Certificate of Merit to those meritorious students who have topped their class in their respective areas of specialization Source: Globsyn Business School
10/17
Rahul Dasgupta and Dr Abhishek Kumar, Principal, GBS, handed over the Kalyani Youth Leadership Forum (KYLF) Leadership Awards to those youngsters who have gone above and beyond their call-of-duty by participating in various ‘Care for Society’ activities carried out under the Beyond Education initiative of GBS Source: Globsyn Business School
11/17
Prof Emeritus Dr Barjoyai Bin Bardai, Provost and Dean, Post Graduate Studies, Malaysia University of Science and Technology (MUST), handed over the graduation caps to the students of Batch 2022-24 Source: Globsyn Business School
12/17
Sandeep Kumar, Governing Council Member, GBS, handed over the graduation caps to the students of Batch 2022-24 Source: Globsyn Business School
13/17
Saibal Chatterjee, Academic Council Member, GBS, handed over the graduation caps to the students of Batch 2022-24 Source: Globsyn Business School
14/17
Sushmita Choudhury, Chief People Officer, Marble Box, handed over the graduation caps to the students of Batch 2022-24 Source: Globsyn Business School
15/17
Suprakash Das, Director – Finance & Operations (Chief Financial Officer), TCG CREST, handed over the graduation caps to the students of Batch 2022-24 Source: Globsyn Business School
16/17
Arunanshu Ray, Owner, Encore HR Services India, and Avtaarana - Elderly Care at Home, who is also an alumnus of GBS Batch 2002-04, handed over the graduation caps to the students of Batch 2022-24 Source: Globsyn Business School
17/17
Shaila Bothra, Consumer Marketing Lead, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Mumbai, India, who is also an alumnus of GBS Batch 2003-05, handed over the graduation caps to the students of Batch 2022- 24 Source: Globsyn Business School
Last updated on 01 Apr 2025
19:09 PM
ADVERTISEMENT
Similar stories
VITEEE 2025
VITEEE Registration deadline extended - Check new deadline, Application process, All . . .
Police recruitment
Assam Police Constable Recruitment Admit Card released by SLPRB at slprbassam.in - De. . .
ADVERTISEMENT