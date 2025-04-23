DroidFest 2025

DroidFest 2025: Paving the Way for New-Age Applications Powered by Kotlin & AI

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 23 Apr 2025
18:29 PM
The event is scheduled to take place on April 26, 2025

The event is scheduled to take place on April 26, 2025 Source: Kotlin Kolkata User Group

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
This celebration of innovation is tailored to meet the learning aspirations and interests of the vibrant Kotlin developer ecosystem in and around Kolkata
With a strong focus on knowledge sharing, professional networking, and hands-on mentorship, DroidFest continues to build on the proven success of its previous editions

DroidFest 2025, the flagship event organized by the Kotlin Kolkata User Group in collaboration with Digital Media Partner—The Telegraph Online Edugraph—is gearing up to ignite the tech scene with its much-anticipated annual conference. This celebration of innovation is tailored to meet the learning aspirations and interests of the vibrant Kotlin developer ecosystem in and around Kolkata.

Scheduled to take place on April 26, 2025, this year’s event promises to offer an engaging and insightful experience for all attendees. With a strong focus on knowledge sharing, professional networking, and hands-on mentorship, DroidFest continues to build on the proven success of its previous editions. It stands as a crucial platform for students, professionals, and tech enthusiasts to connect and grow.

Marking its third year of celebration, DroidFest 2025 is expected to spotlight the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in Kotlin development. The event aims to explore how developers—whether budding or experienced—can effectively leverage AI tools and techniques to build smarter, more efficient applications.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the major highlights includes a collaboration with Google for Developers, featuring a Google Developer Expert (GDE) as a keynote speaker. The GDE, who is also a founding member of the community, brings deep expertise and vision that will enrich the learning experience for everyone present.

With a stellar lineup of speakers, interactive sessions, and a passionate developer community, DroidFest 2025 is more than just a conference—it's a movement. Whether you're an industry veteran or just starting out, this is your opportunity to be part of something impactful. Join us to learn, network, and shape the future of Android development—where Kotlin meets AI, and innovation knows no bounds!

Last updated on 23 Apr 2025
18:29 PM
DroidFest 2025
Similar stories
DPS Ruby Park

‘PRAGYA’ 2025 – A Grand Celebration of Hindi Language and Culture

Heritage Institute of Technology Kolkata (HITK)

HIT Kolkata's Team CodeForce Clinches National Glory at Microsoft CodeForge 2025 Hack. . .

Jadavpur University

Unlock Your Mind: 'Hypnosis for Change' Workshop at JU Promises Transformative Insigh. . .

School Events

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy Hosts Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AP SSC Class 10

Board of Secondary Examination, Andhra Pradesh Announces AP SSC Results 2025- Direct . . .

DPS Ruby Park

‘PRAGYA’ 2025 – A Grand Celebration of Hindi Language and Culture

CLAT 2025

Delhi HC Verdict for CLAT UG 2025 Out - Consortium Asked to Republish Result, Revise . . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Railway Recruitment Board Releases RRB ALP CBT 2 City Intimation Slip- Details Inside

Heritage Institute of Technology Kolkata (HITK)

HIT Kolkata's Team CodeForce Clinches National Glory at Microsoft CodeForge 2025 Hack. . .

Admit Card

AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at polycetap.nic.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality