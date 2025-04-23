DroidFest 2025: Paving the Way for New-Age Applications Powered by Kotlin & AI

Summary This celebration of innovation is tailored to meet the learning aspirations and interests of the vibrant Kotlin developer ecosystem in and around Kolkata With a strong focus on knowledge sharing, professional networking, and hands-on mentorship, DroidFest continues to build on the proven success of its previous editions

DroidFest 2025, the flagship event organized by the Kotlin Kolkata User Group in collaboration with Digital Media Partner—The Telegraph Online Edugraph—is gearing up to ignite the tech scene with its much-anticipated annual conference. This celebration of innovation is tailored to meet the learning aspirations and interests of the vibrant Kotlin developer ecosystem in and around Kolkata.

Scheduled to take place on April 26, 2025, this year’s event promises to offer an engaging and insightful experience for all attendees. With a strong focus on knowledge sharing, professional networking, and hands-on mentorship, DroidFest continues to build on the proven success of its previous editions. It stands as a crucial platform for students, professionals, and tech enthusiasts to connect and grow.

Marking its third year of celebration, DroidFest 2025 is expected to spotlight the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in Kotlin development. The event aims to explore how developers—whether budding or experienced—can effectively leverage AI tools and techniques to build smarter, more efficient applications.

One of the major highlights includes a collaboration with Google for Developers, featuring a Google Developer Expert (GDE) as a keynote speaker. The GDE, who is also a founding member of the community, brings deep expertise and vision that will enrich the learning experience for everyone present.

With a stellar lineup of speakers, interactive sessions, and a passionate developer community, DroidFest 2025 is more than just a conference—it's a movement. Whether you're an industry veteran or just starting out, this is your opportunity to be part of something impactful. Join us to learn, network, and shape the future of Android development—where Kotlin meets AI, and innovation knows no bounds!