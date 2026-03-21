Swami Vivekananda University
Concordia 3.0: Three-Day Media Fest Lights Up Swami Vivekananda University
Posted on 21 Mar 2026
10:19 AM
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The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Swami Vivekananda University (SVU) successfully organized Concordia 3.0, its annual media fest, from March 10 to March 12, 2026, transforming the SVU campus into a vibrant hub of creativity, communication, and cultural exchange.
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The three-day event brought together over 4,000 attendees, including students, media enthusiasts, and aspiring professionals, celebrating the power of storytelling and media excellence.
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Organized under the leadership of Dr. Pramiti Roy, Director of the School of Media Science, Concordia 3.0 served as a dynamic platform bridging academic learning with industry engagement. The fest provided students with opportunities to showcase their talents, interact with media professionals, and gain practical exposure to the evolving media
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The festival commenced with an engaging panel discussion titled “Media, Power and Accountability — Who Shapes Public Opinion?”, which explored the complex relationship between media, governance, and public influence.
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The distinguished panel included Snehasis Chakraborty, Hon’ble Minister-in-Charge of the Department of Transport, Government of West Bengal; Arindam Sil, actor, director, and producer; Rimjhim Mitra, actor; Anindya Bose, singer and composer; Arijit Chakraborty, eminent podcaster; and Devadeep Purohit, Adviser, Media Initiatives and PR, Department of Information & Cultural Affairs, Government of West Bengal.
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The discussion focused on media responsibility, ethics, influence, and the role of journalism in shaping democratic discourse. Students actively participated in the interactive session, making the discussion insightful and thought-provoking.
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The three-day fest also featured several competitive events, including Word Weaver (Content Writing), Versify (Lyrics Writing), Reel-o-Mania (Digital Storytelling), Clickverse (Photography), Cine Quest (Short Filmmaking), Media Quiz, Open Mic, and Artem.
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One of the most anticipated highlights of the festival was Panache, the grand ramp show. Teams presented thematic fashion performances combining creativity, style, and stage presence, making it one of the most visually spectacular events of the fest.
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These events were judged by celebrity judges, including Madhumita Sarkar (actor), renowned filmmaker Ranjan Ghosh, Smita Roy Chowdhury, Senior Editor of The Telegraph - T2 & T2 Online, the veteran photographer Vivek Das, artist Pradip Das, well-known playback singer Srestha Das, and music director Shubhadeep Guha, among others.
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The second day concluded with an electrifying Musical Evening featuring Shaunak & Band, which transformed the campus into a vibrant cultural arena. The final day of festival concluded with a high-energy DJ Night, turning the campus into a lively dance floor filled with music, lights, and enthusiastic crowds. The electrifying finale provided the perfect conclusion to the three-day celebration.
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Students from prestigious institutions such as Jadavpur University, THK Jain College, Adamas University, Brainware University, Women’s College, UEM, Techno India Hooghly, and several other institutions actively participated in the fiercely competitive events. Despite the intense competition, students of Swami Vivekananda University showcased exemplary talent and secured multiple trophies, reaffirming their excellence in the field of media and communication.
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Dr. Pramiti Roy, Director of the School of Media Science, said: "Concordia 3.0 emerged as a resounding success, seamlessly blending intellectual discourse, creative expression, cultural vibrancy, and entertainment. The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Swami Vivekananda University once again reaffirmed its commitment to excellence in media education through this enriching initiative."
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The fest concluded with heartfelt appreciation for all participants, guests, organizers, sponsors, and partners whose contributions made the three-day celebration a landmark event in the university’s cultural calendar.
Last updated on 21 Mar 2026
10:19 AM
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