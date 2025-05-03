Champion on and off the Mat: Meet Oorja Samanta, 18 Under 18 Awards Winner 2025

Summary With multiple national and international karate titles under her belt, and now a proud recipient of The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025, Oorja is proving that age is no barrier to excellence In 2024, Oorja secured top positions at the 36th Sub-Junior State Karate Championship, showcasing her skill and competitive spirit

Eleven-year-old Oorja Samanta, a Class 5 student at Griffins International School, Kharagpur, is a rising star in the world of karate. With multiple national and international karate titles under her belt, and now a proud recipient of The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025, Oorja is proving that age is no barrier to excellence.

On winning The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025, Oorja said, “It was a very special moment. On April 18, I was sitting in the gallery at Delhi Public School, Siliguri, watching my senior teammates perform Kata at the West Bengal State Karate Championship. That’s when my mother received the call from ABP about my selection. When she shared it with me, my seniors came around to congratulate me. It was overwhelming and made me really happy.”

In 2024, Oorja secured top positions at the 36th Sub-Junior State Karate Championship, showcasing her skill and competitive spirit. She also claimed first-place finishes at prestigious events such as the Bengal Open 3rd International Karate Championship and the 8th International Karate Championship, cementing her status as a leading young karateka.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At the 2032 Summer Olympics in Brisbane, Australia, I aspire to represent India in the national jersey and bring home a gold medal for the country. Additionally, I am determined to win the World Karate Federation (WKF) Championship at least once as a tribute to my karate coach, sensei Devendra Rana,” said Oorja sharing her future goals.

Her dedication and talent have earned her notable recognition, including The Telegraph School Awards for Outstanding Talent in Karate and the prestigious Biju Patnaik Sports Award. These accolades reflect not only her accomplishments in the sport but also her commitment to excellence at a young age.

Cherishing a moment after winning the 18 Under 18 Awards 2025, she said, “After the West Bengal State Karate Championship in Siliguri, my teammates and I went on a tour to Sikkim. When I returned home and brought my 18 Under 18 memento and certificate to school, I was overwhelmed by the warm reception during the assembly. All the teachers, my classmates, seniors, and even the principal and chairman sir congratulate me. To my surprise and joy, I saw that every classroom and section had posters of The Telegraph Edugraph 18 Under 18 Award featuring my picture, displayed on blackboards and notice boards throughout the school.”

Oorja’s journey continues to inspire young athletes across the region. With discipline, determination and a love for karate, she is well on her way to achieving even greater milestones in the years to come.