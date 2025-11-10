Velocity 2025 at BDM International Celebrates Young Innovators and Business Visionaries

Summary The spirit of entrepreneurship and creativity came alive at BDM International as the school hosted Velocity 2025 - Interschool Business Idea Presentation. The flagship event brought together 36 participants from nine reputed Kolkata schools, each presenting innovative business solutions that merged creativity, sustainability, and practicality.

The spirit of entrepreneurship and creativity came alive at BDM International as the school hosted Velocity 2025 - Interschool Business Idea Presentation on October 31, 2025, at the Gemstone Auditorium. The flagship event brought together 36 participants from nine reputed Kolkata schools, each presenting innovative business solutions that merged creativity, sustainability, and practicality.

The participating schools included DPS Ruby Park, Haryana Vidya Mandir, Lakshmipat Singhania Academy, Ruby Park Public School, Apeejay School (Park Street), Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir, Indus Valley World School, Garden High School, and the host school, BDM International.

The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries - Sanjay Saraf, Founder and CEO of Sanjay Saraf Educational Institute Pvt. Ltd., served as the Chief Guest, while Pankaj Dubey, Founder of DSPIN Consulting Pvt. Ltd., attended as the Guest of Honour. The jury panel featured Anirban Banerjee (Co-founder & CMO, Flutrr), Bihan Ratan Sanyal (Manager, Ernst & Young), and Sayanki Chakraborty (Associate Vice President, HSBC Bank), who evaluated the presentations based on innovation, feasibility, and clarity.

From AI-driven wellness platforms to sustainable waste management models, each team displayed exceptional ingenuity. Apeejay School, Park Street presented Wellora, an AI-powered emotional wellness platform, while Indus Valley World School introduced Spectrum, smart spectacles for the visually impaired. Ruby Park Public School’s Home Fill focused on sustainable packaging, and DPS Ruby Park unveiled Matimeter, a device to assess soil pH for farmers. The host school, BDM International, impressed the jury with Synapse: The Autonomous AI Revolution, an intelligent digital pen stand.

After an intense round of presentations, BDM International emerged as the winner, followed by Indus Valley World School as the first runner-up, Apeejay School, Park Street as second runner-up, and DPS Ruby Park as third runner-up. In a remarkable gesture of sportsmanship, the host school passed on the Champions Trophy to Indus Valley World School.

Principal Ms Madhumita Sengupta applauded the participants for their entrepreneurial drive and out-of-the-box thinking. The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony and a vote of thanks, celebrating teamwork, innovation, and the bold spirit of young visionaries.

Velocity 2025 truly reaffirmed BDM International’s commitment to nurturing future leaders - young minds ready to innovate, inspire, and shape a more sustainable tomorrow.