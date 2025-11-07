Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir

Bhavan’s YUV-Vision 2025 Unites 25 Kolkata Schools in a Celebration of Talent & Teamwork

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Nov 2025
15:11 PM

Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir (BGKV) successfully hosted its much-awaited annual interschool fest, YUV-Vision 2025, a two-day celebration of creativity, intellect, and camaraderie.
With the theme “Ignite the Spark, Unleash the Spirit,” the event truly reflected the school’s mission to nurture holistic growth and youthful enthusiasm.

Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir (BGKV) successfully hosted its much-awaited annual interschool fest, YUV-Vision 2025, a two-day celebration of creativity, intellect, and camaraderie that brought together 25 leading CBSE schools from across Kolkata. With the theme “Ignite the Spark, Unleash the Spirit,” the event truly reflected the school’s mission to nurture holistic growth and youthful enthusiasm.

The inaugural ceremony set an inspiring tone as Ms Alokananda Roy, renowned classical dancer and social reformer addressed the gathering.

The inaugural ceremony set an inspiring tone as Ms Alokananda Roy, renowned classical dancer and social reformer addressed the gathering. Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir

The inaugural ceremony set an inspiring tone as Ms Alokananda Roy, renowned classical dancer and social reformer, lit the ceremonial lamp and addressed the gathering. Sharing her journey of using dance as a medium of social change, she reminded students that “passion triumphs over convention.” Dr. V.G. Subramanian, Director of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, also inspired the audience, stating that love finds true meaning when it is shared and expressed through action.

The first day of YUV-Vision 2025 brimmed with creativity and colour. Literary and performing arts events such as Chhora-r-Jaadu (humorous Bengali recitation), Inkscape (creative writing judged by journalist Sudeshna Chakravarti), and Drape Dreams (a costume design contest judged by actor Tanika Basu) showcased the artistic excellence of participants. Rhythmic Distortion, adjudicated by musician Promit Roy, was a crowd favourite, ending the day on a musical high. The Bhavan’s band Rage ’n Roses set the stage ablaze with its electrifying performance, earning a standing ovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second day continued the momentum with events that blended innovation and expression. Step Up and Taal Sangam, curated by classical dance expert Joydeep Palit, mesmerized the audience with a fusion of traditional and modern choreography. The technical events — Codescape, Synergy Summit, and Robovision (judged by Dr. Sankar Mandal) — challenged young minds to think critically and creatively. Meanwhile, Cyber Clash and ID Frenzy kept the competitive energy alive with strategic gaming and digital innovation.

Photography enthusiasts shone in Shutter Tales, curated by Dwipayam Chakraborty and Indrasish Guha Thakurta, capturing the essence of the fest through stunning visual narratives. Culinary creativity took centre stage in The Cool Chef, judged by Dr. Sraboni Dasgupta, while Bol Chaal, the nukkad natak competition, used theatre as a powerful medium to highlight pressing social issues.

The event culminated with a grand closing ceremony and prize distribution, honouring the best performances across categories.

The event culminated with a grand closing ceremony and prize distribution, honouring the best performances across categories. Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir

The event culminated with a grand closing ceremony and prize distribution, honouring the best performances across categories. In a gesture of true sportsmanship, BGKV gracefully stepped aside, declaring Hariyana Vidyamandir as the overall champion of YUV-Vision 2025.

From cultural brilliance to technical innovation, YUV-Vision 2025 stood out as more than a competition - it was a vibrant celebration of creativity, collaboration, and youthful dynamism. Through this event, Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir reaffirmed its commitment to empowering young minds to think, express, and lead with passion and purpose.

Last updated on 07 Nov 2025
15:11 PM
Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir Interschool Fest Annual fest CBSE schools
Similar stories
IIT

IIT Kharagpur Signs MoU with RMU Germany for Academic and Research Synergy

Jadavpur University

Voxpop Nationals 2025 Returns: Jadavpur University to Host India’s Premier Trilingu. . .

KIIT University
KIIT University

Odisha’s leading university earns top spot in Asia rankings

MBA Programme

IIM Ahmedabad Launches ‘First-of-its-Kind’ Blended MBA: Course Details and Eligib. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
St Xavier’s University

X-Verse 2025: St Xavier’s University Gears Up for a Cosmic Intra-College Experience

Delhi government

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025 Registration For 5000+ Vacancies Ends Today- Details I. . .

Assam government

Assam NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Allotment Results Declared; Reporting Deadline November 8

Results out

OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2024 Declared at opsc.gov.in; 2405 Candidates Qualify for Mai. . .

Railway recruitment

RRB Group D Exam 2025 City Intimation Slip Expected Today at Official RRB Websites; D. . .

IIT

IIT Kharagpur Signs MoU with RMU Germany for Academic and Research Synergy

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality