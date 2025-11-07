Bhavan’s YUV-Vision 2025 Unites 25 Kolkata Schools in a Celebration of Talent & Teamwork

Summary Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir (BGKV) successfully hosted its much-awaited annual interschool fest, YUV-Vision 2025, a two-day celebration of creativity, intellect, and camaraderie. With the theme “Ignite the Spark, Unleash the Spirit,” the event truly reflected the school’s mission to nurture holistic growth and youthful enthusiasm.

Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir (BGKV) successfully hosted its much-awaited annual interschool fest, YUV-Vision 2025, a two-day celebration of creativity, intellect, and camaraderie that brought together 25 leading CBSE schools from across Kolkata. With the theme “Ignite the Spark, Unleash the Spirit,” the event truly reflected the school’s mission to nurture holistic growth and youthful enthusiasm.

The inaugural ceremony set an inspiring tone as Ms Alokananda Roy, renowned classical dancer and social reformer, lit the ceremonial lamp and addressed the gathering. Sharing her journey of using dance as a medium of social change, she reminded students that “passion triumphs over convention.” Dr. V.G. Subramanian, Director of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, also inspired the audience, stating that love finds true meaning when it is shared and expressed through action.

The first day of YUV-Vision 2025 brimmed with creativity and colour. Literary and performing arts events such as Chhora-r-Jaadu (humorous Bengali recitation), Inkscape (creative writing judged by journalist Sudeshna Chakravarti), and Drape Dreams (a costume design contest judged by actor Tanika Basu) showcased the artistic excellence of participants. Rhythmic Distortion, adjudicated by musician Promit Roy, was a crowd favourite, ending the day on a musical high. The Bhavan’s band Rage ’n Roses set the stage ablaze with its electrifying performance, earning a standing ovation.

The second day continued the momentum with events that blended innovation and expression. Step Up and Taal Sangam, curated by classical dance expert Joydeep Palit, mesmerized the audience with a fusion of traditional and modern choreography. The technical events — Codescape, Synergy Summit, and Robovision (judged by Dr. Sankar Mandal) — challenged young minds to think critically and creatively. Meanwhile, Cyber Clash and ID Frenzy kept the competitive energy alive with strategic gaming and digital innovation.

Photography enthusiasts shone in Shutter Tales, curated by Dwipayam Chakraborty and Indrasish Guha Thakurta, capturing the essence of the fest through stunning visual narratives. Culinary creativity took centre stage in The Cool Chef, judged by Dr. Sraboni Dasgupta, while Bol Chaal, the nukkad natak competition, used theatre as a powerful medium to highlight pressing social issues.

The event culminated with a grand closing ceremony and prize distribution, honouring the best performances across categories. In a gesture of true sportsmanship, BGKV gracefully stepped aside, declaring Hariyana Vidyamandir as the overall champion of YUV-Vision 2025.

From cultural brilliance to technical innovation, YUV-Vision 2025 stood out as more than a competition - it was a vibrant celebration of creativity, collaboration, and youthful dynamism. Through this event, Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir reaffirmed its commitment to empowering young minds to think, express, and lead with passion and purpose.