A Day of Dreams, Dares and Deeds- Shri Shikshayatan College Hosts Shree Arohan 3.0

Some days feel different — they carry a kind of electricity in the air.

At the Shikshayatan Entrepreneurship Society’s flagship event, Shree Arohan, it was exactly that kind of day.

The morning began with a quiet buzz, the kind that quickly turned into excitement as students and guests filled the halls. Jimmy Tangree and Ashwini Bajaj took the stage first, sharing stories and lessons that felt less like speeches and more like conversations — real, grounded, and full of hope.

Then came the inauguration of the stalls. Rows of vibrant, student-led booths stretched out, each one a story of passion — sustainable ideas, handmade goods, creative projects — all stitched together by young dreamers who chose not just to imagine but to build.

Soon after, the real FutureX- the theme of the day- began. Five events — Boardroom, Brand Wars, Build and Brand, Hired or Fired, and Sell-a-bration — took over the campus like parallel worlds.

Boardrooms were filled with tough negotiations; branding wars saw ideas come alive; job interviews felt real enough to give you butterflies. Every corridor echoed with the hum of plans being pitched, brands being born, and futures being shaped.

As dusk settled in, the energy didn’t dim — it simply shifted. The closing ceremony felt like a warm hug to the day. A live band played the kind of music that made you want to sway without thinking. And as the winners were announced, the cheers weren’t just for the trophies — they were for the journeys, the work of faith, and the late nights behind every effort.

But behind all the magic was a different kind of hard work — the invisible kind.

The Research and Development team, led by Ayusmita Chatterjee, designed competitions that tested not just skills but spirit. The Operations and Growth team, under Shruti Agarwal, turned big ideas into running realities — scheduling, managing, fixing problems before anyone noticed. The Public Relations team, headed by Titas Mandal, became the smiling faces everyone trusted — from judges to guests, they made every handshake and conversation matter. The Marketing team, led by Amrin Khatun, made sure the world saw what was happening — every post, every photograph, every moment captured with heart.

And standing at the center of it all was President Adiba Parvez— tying dreams to details, giving shape to what started out as just an idea on a page. It wasn’t just an event. It was a day where effort met emotion, where strangers became teams, and where the future didn’t seem so far away after all.