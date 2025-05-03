CUET UG Admit Card, Exam City Slip Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in- Know Recent Updates Here

Summary Candidates appearing for the exam can visit the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in and download the same As per the schedule, the exam s scheduled to begin on May 8 and will continue till June 1, 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon issue the exam city slips and admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate or CUET UG 2025 soon. Candidates appearing for the exam can visit the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in and download the same.

As per the schedule, the exam is scheduled to begin on May 8 and will continue till June 1, 2025. The subject-wise exam dates have not been announced yet.

NTA will first release the exam city slips and then admit cards.On the exam city slips, candidates will get to know where their exam centres will be located. On admit cards, NTA will mention the exam centre name, test date and shift time, instructions and other details. All candidates must bring the admit card along with a photo identity card to the exam venue.

CUET UG Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Go to the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in Open the admit card/exam city slip link, as required Enter your login credentials Submit and download the admit card/exam city slip Take a printout of the same for future reference

For any help or clarification regarding CUET UG, candidates can call NTA helplines 011-40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.