TJEE 2025

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination Publishes TJEE 2025 Answer Key- Direct Link Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 May 2025
File Image

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website at tbjee.nic.in
The TJEE 2025 examination was conducted at 15 examination centres across the state on April 23, 2025

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination published the Provisional Answer key for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website at tbjee.nic.in.

The TJEE 2025 examination was conducted at 15 examination centres across the state on April 23, 2025. A total of 5296 candidates appeared, of which 2,781 were female candidates and 2,515 were male candidates.

The provisional answer key released by the board includes question number and answer key for three different series which is P, Q, and R series and it has been released for four different subjects i.e. Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics of TJEE 2025.

Candidates will be able to match their answers with the provisional answer key, and can challenge it by sending feedback with proper and brief explanation followed by appropriate references between April 30, 2025 and May 5, 2025.

TJEE 2025 Provisional Answer Key: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in
  2. On the home page click on the Provisional Answer Key TJEE 2025 link
  3. A PDF will be opened on a fresh page
  4. Check the provisional answer key
  5. Download and save it for future reference

TJEE 2025 Provisional Answer Key: Direct Link

TJEE 2025 Answer Key
