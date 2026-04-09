Beyond the four walls: A place to celebrate and learn from charity and cyber experts

Summary Games that prompted teamwork, foot-tapping music and caricature art — the junior section carnival, Capella, of Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School had all that and more

Fun and creativity

Games that prompted teamwork, foot-tapping music and caricature art — the junior section carnival, Capella, of Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School had all that and more. The best part was having students, teachers and parents enjoy together.

Besides a range of games for all age groups, the tattoo and nail art stalls were major attractions. Equally popular was the caricature stall where artists created portraits that many visitors carried home as keepsakes. A highlight was the juke box stall that played lively music throughout, making the atmosphere festive.

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The food section had momos, pizza and other savouries. Treats awaited the children after they had their fill of games.

The proceeds of the carnival will go towards charity, reinforcing values of empathy, kindness and social responsibility in students.

"Capella was not just a celebration — it was an experience that taught our children to lead with compassion, to work together and to find joy in both giving and sharing. Watching our young learners participate with such enthusiasm filled us with immense pride and emotions,” said vice-principal of junior school Madhumita Chattoraj.

Ambica Mehra, senior school vice-principal, added: “Events like Capella strengthen our commitment to community outreach and inclusivity. It encouraged our students to come together in the spirit of festivity, while also extending support to the less privileged. Such experiences shape responsible citizens."

Best effort

The junior section of Shri Shikshayatan School hosted an inter-school event, Jubilare, in association with Young Metro, The Telegraph, with students from Classes III to V participating in a series of on-stage and off-stage competitions. The event saw collaborative teams from 14 schools come together to celebrate childhood in all its joy and creativity.

The programme featured a range of on-stage competitions — The ABC’s of Everything (quiz), The Eloquent Express (extempore) and Rhythms of Innocence (dance). Off-stage events included Wearable Wonders (T-shirt painting), Smash Masters 2025 (table tennis) and Mini Bytes (digital poster designing on Canva).

The event opened with a welcome address by secretary-general Vinod Kumar Agrawal and headmistress Poushali Mukherjee.

The competitions began with a thematic ballet performed by students of the host school, capturing the essence of childhood.

On-stage and off-stage events were conducted simultaneously, keeping the grounds buzzing with activity.

As part of its outreach programme, Golden Jubilee School, Jalna, Maharashtra, participated online in Wearable Wonders and Mini Bytes.

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, where winners received creatively titled awards such as Pixel Pioneer, Poster Palette, Junior Orator, Voice of the Future and Rhythm Weavers.

"Participation matters more than winning, which is why every school will receive a trophy. Such platforms help children build friendships and learn to handle both success and failure with equal grace," said the headmistress.

Teacher meet

Calcutta International School (CIS) hosted Symposium 3.0 for 100 educators from local schools and training colleges. The annual meet focused on effective pedagogy and assessment, with an emphasis on formative assessment practices, aimed at enhancing classroom learning.

Seven academic departments simultaneously conducted interactive sessions. They provided participants with practical tools, strategies and best practices for designing and implementing formative assessments, while also enabling rich professional dialogue and networking among senior educators.

"Collaborative professional learning is the key to improving student outcomes. We're proud to be a learning community and this translates into richer experiences," said Tina Servaia, principal of senior school.

Safe Net

A cyber awareness session was conducted at Julien Day School, Howrah, under the National Cyber Awareness Initiative led by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C). The programme aimed to sensitise students about growing digital threats.

The session was attended by representatives from Federal Bank and 91.9 Friends FM, who were honoured for their contribution to the campaign. From the banking sector, Rajdeep Roy, Ankit Kumar and assistant vice-president and branch head Gaurav Kr Dubey highlighted the financial implications of cyber safety and the need for caution during online transactions.

Representing 91.9 Friends FM were RJ Animesh, RJ Kuheli, brand and marketing head Shreyasi Roy and senior producer Arijit Mondal. They hosted an interactive discussion with students. Speakers discussed protecting personal data, recognising threats such as phishing and social engineering and taking control of digital footprints. Students were also guided on safe Internet practices, responsible social media use and prevention of online fraud. The programme included interactive activities and quizzes.

The speakers stressed that cybersecurity is now a shared responsibility.

"Awareness sessions educate students about phishing, fake social media accounts and online predators. When students understand the risks, they are less likely to fall victim," said principal Maryann Thorpe Smith.

Eye on culture

Chehak Dugar of Class VI loved making bookmarks

Gunjan Agarwal of Class VII prepared a dessert

Classmate Armaan Sethia took part in a quiz

The club periods of Sri Sri Academy turned interesting as students of the middle school celebrated Heritage Week with a series of activities. The theme was Heritage under Threat from Disasters and Conflicts. The programme offered students an opportunity to understand how different forms of heritage are increasingly at risk in the modern world. Members of the NFC (no-flame cooking) club prepared traditional dishes, highlighting how culinary practices form an important part of India’s intangible heritage. The MUN (Model United Nations) club addressed the need to protect heritage in today’s global context, linking the discussion to Unesco initiatives, international cooperation and shared responsibility among nations.

The students of maths club organised a hands-on activity focusing on the contributions of ancient Indian mathematician and astronomer Aryabhata. The photography club captured images of natural heritage in and around the school, drawing attention to the need for conservation.

The nature and gardening club explored the role of gardens in heritage structures. The robotics club conducted an activity on the transition from the Agrarian Age to the Machine Age. The music and dance clubs learned how performing arts serve as carriers of cultural heritage.

The art club students sculpted clay diyas and sketched the iconic symbols of Calcutta, the calligraphy club designed bookmarks carrying messages on heritage preservation.

The activities helped students become more aware.

“Students rediscovered the traditions and values that anchor us. They understood that protecting heritage is not just about preserving the past, but strengthening theroots,” said principal Gargi Banerjee.

Talent show

Literary activity and the performing arts merged as Apex Academy celebrated its annual cultural programme on January 18, featuring students from all classes.

The event began with speeches by president Debasish Maity, secretary Ramesh Santra, principal Nayantara Roy, vice-principal Srabanti Maiti and other members of the management committee. The ceremonial lighting of the lamp followed, along with the announcement of the publication of the school magazines, Aalokana in Bengali and Crescendo in English.

The principal reflected on the contribution of the institute’s chairman Haripada Maity, who could not attend the event. The cultural segment opened with the patriotic song Vande Mataram.

Students from Nursery to high school participated in the programme, presenting a mix of classical, folk and contemporary performances. Students of Classes VI and VII danced to four retro Bengali songs, including E shudhu gaaner din, E gaane prajapati, Madhumalati dake aay and Jhanak jhanak.

Senior students presented Madhura murati as the opening performance, paying tribute to Lord Shiv.

Instrumental performances added variety, with students playing mouth organ, guitar and other instruments to songs such as Aye tobe shohochori and Chand sifarish, blending tradition with modernity. The musical segment also included Rabindrasangeet and folk pieces such as Mayabono biharini and Tomar ghore boshot kore, along with recitation of Amar matha nato kore dao he, amongst others.

The programme concluded with a special performance titled Tribute to School.

“It was heartening to witness our little ones perform sensationally. They are the budding stars. Every year, we organise our annual cultural programme grandiosely so that it can be memorable for students as well as for their guardians,” said the secretary.

“The annual cultural programme reflects the holistic growth of our students. Their dedication, creativity and discipline truly embody the values of our institution. Such programmes nurture confidence, cultural awareness and unity, preparing students to face future challenges with responsibility and pride,” added the principal.

Happy times

Teamwork among students and teachers stood out as New Vista Academy hosted a school carnival recently. The event was held on the school grounds, decorated with colourful displays and lights.

The carnival was inaugurated by Aditya Dalmia, founder of the school and principal Kavita Rai. Students from junior, middle and senior sections managed the stalls, assisted visitors and coordinated various activities.

A variety of game stalls were up for grabs. Activities such as Feel and Reveal, Pick Me Up, Coin in the Bucket, Ring Toss, Balloon Shooting and Lucky Draws had a long queue before them.

The carnival also featured fun rides, including a bull ride, trampoline and mini train, which proved popular among younger students. A tattoo painting station added to the excitement, while prize-based games made everyone happy. The food court offered a wide range of refreshments, including pizzas, noodles, momos, nuggets, pastries, soft drinks, ice cream and other snacks. Junior school students contributed decorative artwork for all the stalls. Some crafts were on sale and prominently displayed.

A highlight of the event was the cultural programme, where students showcased their music and dance talents.

"The event provided a wonderful platform for students to relax, interact and showcase their energy beyond the classroom. The cheerful ambience and vibrant decorations made it a memorable experience for everyone present," said the principal.