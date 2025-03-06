Beyond books: Creativity, culture & cheers collide

Summary The first edition of Sunshine Carnival, hosted by A.K. Ghosh Memorial School for Classes VI to XII, had a bit of both and more

Poetry meets technology

Poetry flowed and so did tech knowledge. The first edition of Sunshine Carnival, hosted by A.K. Ghosh Memorial School for Classes VI to XII, had a bit of both and more. The carnival was held on the school grounds on January 18, giving students a chance to showcase their skills and knowledge in various fields.

The English and Bengali poetry corners were a huge hit as they highlighted several self-composed poems of students on the display boards.

Visitors also got to see a Haikyuu-themed tree, where they could add their thoughts on the leaves. Students spun a wheel to recite poems accompanied by live guitar performances. There were also paintings and displays of renowned poets and writers.

At the AI and Robotics corner, students demonstrated their projects based on coding. There were also models of robots and various scanning processes on display.

Another section, History’s Mystery, retold stories of revolutionaries such as Masterda Surya Sen, Khudiram Bose and Bhagat Singh.

For those looking for plain fun, a variety of games — Feed the Clown, Hit the Target, Bowling and Bull’s Eye — were up for grabs. A lottery corner was also set up.

And, for the hungry souls, there was some soul food as well. Aromas of rajma chawal, corn chaat, popcorns, alu kabli and an assortment of sandwiches ensured that all cravings were met.

Some handcrafted items made by the students sold like hot cakes. Popular buys included coasters, fridge magnets (some made from seashells), canvas paintings, costume jewellery and hand-painted pencil bags. Guests were provided with hand-coloured paper bags to carry their purchases.

A specially-designed selfie corner allowed visitors to capture their memories.

"Every year, we have a carnival for the junior students, till Class V. We organised the event for the first time for our secondary section as well. Going by the popularity and footfall, we plan to organise this carnival for two days next year," said principal Tuhin Guha.

Music and art

Little Goopy and Bagha pranced on the stage as Bhooter Raja gave them three boons. Music filled the auditorium and so did the applause.

Children from Pre-primary to Class II of Explore International School, Singur, took the audience back in time with their musical play, Bhooter Raja, a tribute to Satyajit Ray's legendary films.

The occasion was the school's Foundation Day, which was celebrated with a cultural show on January 12. The programme's theme was Bhavya Bharat: A Majestic Representation of Indian Folk. Children from Classes I to VIII brought alive the folk tradition of India with their dance performances. The best of the lot was a musical fusion, blending eastern and western classical styles, staged by Classes I to V. Children also painted live along with the performance.

The chief guests on the occasion were academician Partha Bhattacharyya from the department of electronics and telecommunications at IIEST, Shibpur, and nuclear physicist Samabrata Sarkar. They accompanied principal Sarita Yadav, chairman Paresh Patra and CEO J.L. Adak to light the inaugural lamp.

Bhattacharyya emphasised the importance of nurturing creativity and cultural values in young minds.

The principal outlined the school's achievements for the academic year 2024-25. The annual magazine, Meraki, was also released. Among other performances, Sounak Roy of Class XII charmed everyone with his solo rendition of raag Megh Malhar. The colourful props used in the programme were all made by the students of Classes V to IX.

"It was a proud moment for us to see the students step into leadership roles and bring the event to life. The energy and enthusiasm they brought to the stage reflect the spirit of our school," said the principal.

Visual treat

John Denver's timeless song Country roads take me home... got a new life on the annual day of Brainiac Heritage School, Sarisha. No, the students did not perform the song but used it as a theme, giving it a folk creative interpretation. After months of hard work and practice, the students organised Excelsia 2025 on January 26.

The auditorium was transformed into a cultural canvas with students taking the audience through various folk traditions and music across India. The evening began with a welcome speech by principal Soma Banerjee. Chairman Anser Daptary enumerated his vision for the school. Director Nadim Anjum Shaikh mentioned how innovations can help the school reach newer heights.

Siddhartha Mukhopadhyay, general secretary of Rabindra Bharati Society, was the chief guest while Tania Chakravertty, dean of students' welfare, Diamond Harbour Women's University, and chartered accountant K.K. Mondal were the guests of honour.

The Pre-primary students presented enactments from The Jungle Book, The Pied Piper of Hamelin, Cinderella and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs before the main performance. A Bengali folk dance by the students of Classes I and II left the audience clapping hard. Students of Classes VI to VII also staged a play, Gopal Bhar.

"Our learners focused on these famous lines, Country roads take me home, to the place I belong, and took our guests on a journey round India. History, geography, dance and music all blended into one," said the principal.

Friends, field trips, fun

Teachers led the little ones out of the four walls to help them learn through experiences. A series of excursions were organised for the Primary section (Nursery to Class V) of Seth Soorajmull Jalan Balika Vidyalaya on January 20, 21 and 22. The aim was to make students connect the dots with classroom lectures, imbibe life lessons and relax.

Each trip was curated to match the student’s age and understanding.

Lower and Upper Nursery tots were taken to the Victoria Memorial, their first outside-the-classroom experience. Children were happy to roam the grounds, while their teachers simplified history in storytelling sessions that followed. The best part for the kids was spotting some lesser-known birds.

Classes I and II were taken to a world of dolls and history at the Nehru Children's Museum. They enjoyed checking out the exhibits chronicling Nehru's life. Teachers wove stories around the exhibits.

Science turned fun for Class III students as they explored concave and convex mirrors, Moire patterns, an infinity well and a walking piano inside Science City. The aquarium was a major attraction as the students watched sharks, eels, piranhas and goldfish up close. Every exhibit cleared a concept.

Finally, the students of Classes IV and V were taken to the Alipore zoo to imbibe lessons of empathy and cohabitation. The teachers also shared facts about different species and their habitats.

"The school excursions served as a reminder of the importance of relaxation and social interactions in aneducational journey," saidPrimary section principal Annu Singh.

Honours and applause

Eighty-seven scholarship winners and unlimited dreams — proud parents saw children get felicitated for their hard work at an annual day celebration organised by Lions Calcutta (Greater) Vidya Mandir at Jai Hind auditorium on January 18.

There were cultural performances staged by 430 students. The 500-odd audience of parents and guests kept cheering the achievers and performers alike, giving them a confidence boost.

The guests included the school managing committee president Lion Pramod Chandak, club president Lion Vishnu Lohia, Lion Prahlad Kumar Jalan, Lion Prakash Himmatsingka, Lion Bharat Bagla, Lion Om Sharaff and other dignitaries. The chief guest was IPS officer Bidisha Kalita Dasgupta, while IPS officer Palash Chandra Dhali was the guest of honour.

Principal Kakoli Ghosh presented the annual report for the session 23-24. She also mentioned the importance of a disciplined life.

Chandak said how every smart classroom of the institution was focused on making a difference.

The chief guest advised the students to dream big, while the guest of honour stressed on hard work.

There were five scholarships up for grabs. The ISC toppers were given the Madhuri Foundation Scholarship, while their ICSE counterparts were awarded the Satya Narayan Bhartiya Foundation Scholarship. Budding talents and all-rounders were given the Shakuntala Daga Scholarship. Archana Khemkha Scholarship was for the class toppers and Arijit Ghosh Memorial Scholarship for those who have proved their mettle in academics and sports.

The cultural programme was on the theme, Manush-Manav, iterating the importance of human emotions. Every class presented song and dance performances, including the school choir.

“This is our signature event that involves over 400 students from every classroom. Students look forward to it. The scholarships are a huge honour for the achievers and a proud moment for the parents,” said Chandak.

Junglescape revisited

Tigers, monkeys and lions ran races as the audience egged them on. Welcome to the junglescape created by Purwanchal Vidyamandir as it hosted its junior sports meet at Nabanna Uddyan in December. The theme was Jungle Safari, and the ground was dotted with cut-outs of various animals.

The chief guest at the event was Supti Pandey, MLA, Manicktala constituency. She was given a ceremonial guard of honour by a team of scouts and guides. Balloons representing the four house colours were released into the skies to mark the event open.

Laughter and cheers filled the air as young athletes dressed as tigers, monkeys and lions took part in various events. Their energy and enthusiasm were contagious. The track events were punctuated by drills that the students performed with colourful props such as umbrellas, sunflowers and animal masks. There was also a yoga display and pyramid formation.

The prize distribution was conducted in batches.

Principal Rani Jessica Gomes said: "The theme of the event not only encouraged physical activity, but also fostered a sense of camaraderie and a love for nature among the young participants."