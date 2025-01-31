BDM International school

B.D.M International organises Drone Piloting Training Program by Malaysian drone society

Our Correspondent
Posted on 31 Jan 2025
19:00 PM
Summary
On January 17, 2025, students participated in an exciting drone piloting training program organized by the Malaysia UAV Drone Activist Society (MUDAS)
The session was inaugurated with Noor introducing the concept of Basic UAV Drone Technology to nearly 100 enthusiastic BDMIans

BDM International welcomed young enthusiasts on a fascinating and promising journey into the universe of drone technology. On January 17, 2025, students participated in an exciting drone piloting training program organized by the Malaysia UAV Drone Activist Society (MUDAS).

Source: BDM International

As cutting-edge technology remains paramount in today’s age, B.D.M. International hosted an insightful and innovative workshop on the One Day Drone Piloting Program. The workshop was directed by professionals namely, Mohammad Noor Bin Ab Rahim, (Deputy President of MUDAS, CEO of Tanjung Plus Engineering, an accredited trainer and lecturer in Drone Piloting), Siraj Ahmed (CEO of Planet O) and Javed, an eminent educator and drone instructor of STEM training programs.

Source: BDM International

Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, MUDAS is among the leading associations of proficient professionals focusing on aerial robotics and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), popularly known as Drones. The MUDAS team envisioned imparting their expertise to the upcoming generation of young, enthusiastic minds to enhance their innovative creativity and blend it with science and technology.

The session was inaugurated with Noor introducing the concept of Basic UAV Drone Technology to nearly 100 enthusiastic BDMIans. As Dynamic Remotely Operated Navigational Equipments (DRONEs) have undeniably gained an integral position in daily functioning in multiple arenas today, exploring its etymology, technology, applications, operation and relevant guidelines was beneficial to students for better understanding and concept building. It was an enriching experience for students of B.D.M.I to witness real life applications of familiar concepts such as Bernoulli’s Principle and Continuity Principle.

Source: BDM International

Delving right into the universe of Drones, the students were given a Simulation Training in the form of a competitive round, wherein they manually controlled and maneuvered the drones in virtual reality. Before their excitement could subside, the MUDAS team handed out each of the students a booklet containing the details of drone technology, along with Nano Drone Kits to curate their own drone modules. Under the expert guidance of the MUDAS team, our little engineers assembled Quad Rotors which were now ready to soar up in the sky!

The session concluded as the students gained the first ever hands-on experience of flying self-made drones. Getting to taste victory over their own creation, the workshop culminated with a rather gratifying feeling of hope and encouragement in the kindling hearts of the learners, as they all agreed in unison how - 'A drone gives you wings, even when you’re standing still.'

Last updated on 31 Jan 2025
19:01 PM
BDM International school
