Awards and courage: South Point hosts annual prize distribution event at Science City auditorium

Class X student Om Ghosh suffers from Mesocardia, a rare heart condition, and has undergone multiple heart surgeries. Yet he is known for his discipline and consistency in school.

Om received a standing ovation when he received the Priyamvada Birla Brave Hearts Award for his courage.

The occasion was the annual prize distribution ceremony, organised jointly by South Point School and South Point High School at the Science City auditorium on July 4. Students, parents, faculty members, dignitaries and special guests attended the event, loudly applauding the award winners.

The programme began with the students of South Point High School singing their school song. High school principal Jaidev Ghosh gave the welcome address.

The chief guest was Justice (retd) Kalpesh S. Jhaveri, former Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. He is also a trustee and president of the South Point Education Society's governing council. Other dignitaries included S.K. Daga, trustee and vice-president of the South Point Education Society, Rupa Sanyal Bhattacharjee, its director (academics) and Dalbir Kaur Chadda, principal of South Point School.

Students were felicitated for their academic brilliance, special talent and co-curricular achievements.

The Best All-Round Performance Award went to Aaron Potsangbam of Class VI, Adrija Sen of Class XI and Swikriti Das Biswas, who passed this year.

Board toppers were also felicitated. The AISSE (Class X) 2025 award was presented to Satatwya Ghose and Adrika Choudhuri and the AISSCE (XII) 2025 award went to Dipita Majumder. The celebration continued with a cultural programme, The Symphony of Life, presented by the students of South Point School. The performance reflected the emotional rhythm of school life. A Path Down the Silky Way was presented by South Point High School.

"Such events give students a strong sense of validation and honour, making them feel truly recognised for their efforts," said the principal of South Point School.

"This day marks a celebration of achievements, where we proudly showcase our students’ excellence not just in academics but also in co-curricular pursuits," added the principal of South Point High School.