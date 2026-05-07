Arts and sports

Nine emotions

Silence greets the auditorium as students from different classes present the diversity of emotions through music and dance. As they perform, their hard work meets the nine human emotions. The result was a stupendous applause from the audience that had many proud parents among them.

St Francis Annual day

St Francis Academy celebrated its annual day with a programme on human emotions. The show, Navrasa – The Fusion of Emotions, was held on the school grounds. It highlighted the artistic talents and emotional expressions of students through dance, drama, music and martial arts. The chief guest was Rev. Fr Herman Minj, OFM Cap. provincial. Rev. Fr Seraphinus Ekka, OFM Cap. manager was the guest of honour. The programme was presided over by principal Rev. Fr Remish Ekka, OFM Cap, along with vice-principal cum parish priest, Rev. Fr Manoj Soreng, OFM Cap.

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The celebration began with a welcome dance, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. A welcome song followed. A presentation explained the concept of navrasa (nine emotions). Students from Class III to Class IX set the stage on fire as they portrayed love (shringaar), compassion (karuna), courage (veer), fear (bhayanak), disgust (bibhatsa), wonder (adbhut), anger (raudra) and finally peace (shanti) through artistic expressions.

The students also presented a karate display that showed their discipline and courage. The programme was coordinated by junior coordinator Shiksha Jha Ghosh and senior coordinator Anne Priyanka Sarkar.

“Education is not merely the filling of minds with information, but the shaping of character and spirit. This annual programme stands as a reflection of our students’ dedication, creativity and growth,” said the principal.

Farewell with music

DPS Megacity farewell

Music, nostalgia and blessings were the highlights of the farewell ceremony that the Class XI students of Delhi Public School, Megacity, gifted to the outgoing batch.

The morning began with a dance performance to Ganesh Vandana. Principal Tilottama Mallik lit the ceremonial lamp, invoking blessings for new beginnings. She told the students to always stay grounded.

“Hold on to the values, morality and ethos which your school has taught you over the years. Aim high but don't forget your roots,” she said. A tilak ceremony followed. The school band took over, performing a series of popular numbers. Girls and boys presented energetic dance performances.

A special video was prepared for the outgoing batch, highlighting their precious moments in school.

A cake was cut and awards given away.

Fitness & finesse

Pramila Memorial sports 2026

Students, teachers and parents gathered in full force as Pramila Memorial Advanced School held their annual sports at the NKDA Football Ground in New Town. The event showcased the fitness and spirit of sportsmanship among the students.

The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the torch, symbolising unity and determination. Chairperson Gouri Roy Chowdhuri lit the torch, released balloons and declared the meet open.

The march past of the four houses followed soon after. Students from Gandhi (yellow), Subhash (green), Tagore (blue) and Vivekananda (red) houses showcased their discipline during the parade as they held on to their house flags and saluted the guests.

The track events included the popular flat race for various classes and categories. Parents and friends cheered the participants. The relay also added to the excitement, testing teamwork. Students also showcased their agility through a karate demonstration. Their performance was met with loud applause.

Each house competed with great enthusiasm, aiming to score maximum points. The spirit of unity and teamwork was the highlight of the day. Finally, Vivekananda House won the champion's trophy.

"The sports involved Classes from V to Class XII. We try to build team spirit right from Class V, so that the students grow up to be house proud and united," said rector Reshmi Mukherjee.

Awards and recognition

Julien Day School prize distribution 2026

Rejuwan Gain of Class XI from Julien Day School, Kalyani, beamed with pride as he walked up to receive a special honour for his 100 per cent attendance from KG to Class X. The event was the annual prize day of the four branches (Calcutta, Kalyani, Ganganagar and Howrah) of Julien Day Group of Schools at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre on April 25. Around 192 students were felicitated on that day.

Presenting the award, chairman J.G. Broughton called Rejuwan an inspiration. There were others, too, with personal milestones. Ankit Kumar of Class XI, Calcutta, lost his father two months before the ICSE, yet he became a topper.

The guests included actors Aishi Roy and Bobby Chakraborty, Dr Indu Surana, vice-president of the West Bengal Academy of Paediatrics, and others. Trustees Joshua Broughton, Neville McNamara and Colin Fitzgerald were also present. The evening began with the school song performed by the Julienite band. Students from the four branches presented dances to live music. The chairman also joined in on the guitar.

Board and subject toppers, all-rounders and other achievers were felicitated. Julien Day School, Kalyani, was declared the overall champ. Debraj Tapna of Class XII, Howrah, and Soumyashree Das of Class XII, Calcutta, were crowned Mr andMiss Julienite.

"It was a way of recognising their hard work while also inspiring others," said Terence John, director of education and development, Julien Day Group of Schools.

Stage presence

Birla Divya Jyoti annual concert 2025

For Varun Giri of Class XI, the annual concert of Birla Divya Jyoti spelt double thrill. It was an opportunity to volunteer as well as participate in it.

“I learnt teamwork, responsibility and coordination. Performing on stage boosted my confidence,” he said of the two-day event, Harmony.

Day I featured the Pre-primary section to Class V, while Day II belonged to ClassesVI to XII.

Principal Shweta Tiwari addressed the gathering. The cultural programme began with Durga Vandana.

Students of Class VII performed a dance based on the Mahabharat, depicting the Kurukshetra war. Choir and instrumental performances, martial arts, yoga displays and folk dances added colour to Day I.

Students of Lower and Upper infant and Class I charmed the audience with a dance. Classes III, IV and V staged a Bengali play, Ajob Rajar Desh, inspired from Rabindranath Tagore. They used humour and satire to take a stand against blind authority.

The same classes also presented Aazadi, a play that claimed that though India won political freedom, it's still not free from corruption and social evils.

The day ended with retro-dance and an award ceremony for the junior section.

The principal launched the school magazine, Kshitij, on the occasion.

The second day showcased a dance, choir and instrumental presentations.

There was also a skit on reels, Nepali poetry recitation and Hindustani music performance. Martial arts and yoga focused on the students' fitness. The senior awards ceremony followed.

The show also included a performance on Tom & Jerry and folk dances from different states. The students staged the banquet scene from Shakespeare's Macbeth and snatches of the Mahabharat. Both the performances were appreciated. Classes VI to IX presented Durga.Com, a multilingual play. The programme also had a street play and a western fusion dance by Classes VIII to XI.

"Over two unforgettable days, our junior and senior students showcased creativity, discipline, confidence and teamwork through dance, music, martial arts and yoga. It was a celebration of the spirit, talent and dedication of our students and teachers," said the principal.

Energy on tracks

Credo DPS Joka

Ira Paul Bhamidi of Class II felt happiest on her school's sports day. "Our parents came to cheer for us. We got to showcase our drills," she said, adding the joy of getting medals and prizes.

Delhi Public School (Joka) South Kolkata organised its annual sports meet, Credo 2026, for two days on the school grounds. Principal Writuparna Chatterjee highlighted the importance of outdoor activities and holistic development in an increasingly technology-driven world.

She also hoisted the school flag in the presence of pro-vice chairman Pawan Agarwal, directors Bela Agarwal, Deepak Prakash Agarwal and Aashi Agarwal. The four houses — Topaz, Ruby, Emerald and Sapphire — took part in a march past. The sports vice-captains administered the oath. The torch was then lit by the dignitaries, and the meet was declared open.

The programme featured a series of drill displays, including yoga demonstration, aerobics, mass drill and taekwondo. Novelty races such as Captain Red Bean, Happy Harvest Hunt, Island Bound, Potato Race, Shuttle Race, Lemon and Spoon Race, 100m, 200m and relay races showcased the participants' enthusiasm. Senior students competed in track events, demonstrating their stamina and determination.

Special races for parents and teachers, including a relay by the teaching staff members, added to the excitement. Topaz House emerged as the overall champion with 690 points, followed closely by Ruby House.

"Credo gave us the opportunity to raise our students with the universal values of honesty, compassion, dedication, self-discipline and the spirit of healthy competition for their holistic growth. The annual sports day was a commitment to channelise the boundless energy towards creative ends, as creativity alone acts as an antidote to violence and all other problems the world is facing today," said the principal.

Colours & culture

Rangras 2k26, K E Carmel, Siliguri

For students from Classes I to IX of K.E. Carmel School, Siliguri, it was a day to ditch the school uniform and turn up in colourful, traditional attire from different states. They took part in a procession showcasing the diversity of attires and customs in India.

The event was the annual school carnival — Rangras 2K26 — that highlighted India’s cultural diversity.

The parade saw students representing different states through curated displays, costumes, music and dance. Parents, teachers and staff members joined the festivities, celebrating the spirit of togetherness. The carnival featured a range of fun and skill-based games arranged by teachers and the school administration. Popular games stalls included Try Your Luck, Toss the Ring, Sorting the Balls, Bottle Swap Down Show, Minute to Win It and Ball Balancing.

Food stalls offered a variety of items such as phuchka, choco-pops, chicken cutlets, chowmein, momo and pakoras. Students presented music and dance sequences while interactive segments kept the audience engaged. There were also competitions for parents. The highlight was the Mr and Ms Carmel contest.

"Rangras 2K26 was a celebration of our cultural heritage, showcasing the diversity of our nation through presentations from various states. The grand parade was the event’s highlight," said principal Fr Matthew Issac CMI.