Arguments, awareness and some asanas

Summary Two weeks of intense practice and a huge adrenaline rush — that is how Avni Bhojnagarwala of Class XI, Sushila Birla Girls’ School, characterised her first stint at the 26th L.N. Birla Memorial Invitational Debate, hosted by Birla High School at the Vidya Mandir auditorium on July 11

Humour was the order of the day as 18 school students tackled the motion: “Artificial Intelligence is the last nail in the coffin of humanity”.

“Humanity’s end won’t come with a bang but with a politely worded prompt,” said Aarav Kumar of Class XII, Birla High School, locking eyes with the Opposition, as laughter rippled through the hall.

Moments later, his teammate Arya Bhattacharya shot back at the proposition: “If AI is the final nail in the coffin of humanity, perhaps we hammered it in ourselves long ago.”

The two-day event, held on July 10 and 11, had 15 schools battling it out in the preliminaries. The opening day’s motion was: “India should have proactive policies to reverse the migration of Indian talent to the West”.

Nine teams qualified for the finals. And then there were the Q-panellists, who grilled the speakers in the rebuttal round.

The moderator for the final day was Dr Kunal Sarkar, a cardiac surgeon and CDC founder trustee, while on Day I, it was Pradeep Gooptu, fellow trustee.

The proposition discussed AI’s intrusion into daily lives, from students outsourcing their essays to ChatGPT to the alarming energy demands of data centres.

Agneesh Chatterjee from La Martiniere for Boys pointed out that the Gutenberg Press had once provoked similar dread, while Pritha Bhojnagarwala of Sushila Birla Girls’ High School argued that people are ready to settle for the mediocrity of AI instead of honing their creativity.

The opposition said AI should not be vilified as an autonomous villain but seen for what it is — a tool shaped by human intent. Aarav Bachhawat of La Martiniere for Boys said: “It is not the tool but the hand that wields it that decides whether it saves or destroys.”

The host school won and La Martiniere for Boys came second. The winners handed over the trophy to the runners-up team.

Aarav Kumar from the host school won the Best Speaker Award, while teammate Arya won the runner-up speaker award.

“Each year, I feel immensely proud that the debate only gets better, and its standard keeps rising. It was a well-fought contest with the narrowest margins. This debate remains one of the most sought-after and cherished in the circuit. I am absolutely thrilled,” said principal Loveleen Saigal.

Opportunity check

Brochures in hand and questions in mind, students hopped from one stall to another. Answering them patiently were representatives from various universities, national and international.

"I want to take up history after Class XII. I thought I knew quite a few good colleges, but my perspective has changed now," said Ayona Dass, Class XII, armed with booklets and knowledge.

So did her junior, Toshani Saha of Class IX, who wants to study law. They were all part of the Career Fair 2025, hosted by Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School on July 5. The event welcomed over 60 universities from India and abroad. Organised specially for students of Classes IX to XII, the event drew a footfall of over 3,000 students from across the Ashok Hall Group of Schools. Students from institutions such as G.D. Birla Centre for Education, Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar and Little Steps School also joined in. Representatives from institutions such as Aston University, Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, University College London, University of California, Ashoka University and Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, discussed their programmes with the students.

"It is crucial for school students to make informed career choices early. The right subject selection paves the way for a smooth transition from school to college," said principal Divjot Kaur.

All things Bengali

Rudrani Sarkar of Class IX had gone to attend her school's summer camp and returned more knowledgeable about her mother tongue and its roots. "I learnt some conversational phrases too," she said.

Students of Army Public School, Barrackpore, soaked in the essence of Bengali and its literature as they took part in the Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camp, 2025. There were performances held on the last day of the camp on June 21. The event was held as part of CBSE’s mission — “Learn One More Bharatiya Bhasha”. Students sang, danced and highlighted its cultural roots. The camp, which had continued from June 10 to 17, saw students of Classes VII, VIII and IX in a celebration of Bengali through language learning, performances and traditional craft-making.

Col Aloke Ghosh was the chief guest at the closing event. The programme began with the school choir's welcome song. Bengali recitations and folk songs and a humorous skit (Maldar Ek Jibonto Itihash) were performed by the students. There was also a quiz. A dance performance, Rabithakurer Baulango, fused Rabindra Nritya and folk dance. A collaborative performance was staged by Shiuli Mukherjee, a parent, along with students from Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar Primary School and Rabindranath Tagore Primary School.

"The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of our students. The seven-day programme brought the stakeholders together, bringing alive the ethos of Bengali cultural patterns," said vice-principal Sangeeta Basu Roy.

Illusion game

A pigeon emerges from a book and flags of different nations come out of a hollow tube — illusions, sleight of hand and smart tricks left nearly 300 students and teachers of Seth Soorajmull Jalan Balika Vidyalaya clapping, cheering and wowing onJune 23.

Magician Partha Kumar dropped in at the school to perform for students of Classes I to V, giving them some time to relax.

With a wave of his wand and a flick of his wrist, he brought magic to life before young eyes. In his first trick, he produced a bird from a cloth. Next, he pulled out a beautiful flower bouquet from another fabric. Students were startled when a pigeon emerged from a book and a paper appeared from fire.

The best part of the show was when the magician called Khushi Mandal of Class I and pumped water from her mouth and ear, leaving everyone surprised. Following this, he called the academic head, Sumera Sajjad, and asked her to pull flags of different countries from a hollow tube. He also produced a handkerchief from Class I teacher Barni Das’s dupatta and the tricolour from a cloth as well. The event concluded with a puppet show.

“It was an amazing show and I was so happy," said Nashat Aireen of Class V, clapping the loudest.

“The magic show was adelightful experience, showcasing creativity and talent.It not only entertained but also sparked curiosity among our students," said theacademic head.

Better physical health and a sound mind

Breathe healthy

Yoga mat in hand, Class V student Debasmita Das went to the school auditorium to take part in World Yoga Day. What he enjoyed the most was learning how to do the Surya Namaskar, or the salutation to the sun, and meditation. "I loved doing meditation the most," said the student of P.B. Academic School.

The school celebrated World Yoga Day with new lessons and competitions on June 20.

Students of Classes III to XII performed various asanas to commemorate the day. The students were dressed in colourful attire as they showcased their flexibility.

The day began with an opening prayer. Students then performed Surya Namaskar under the guidance of the school’s yoga instructor. To make the event exciting, there were prizes for the best yoga performers. Sessions were conducted class-wise, each starting with a prayer. Students performed Ardh-Chakrasan (half-wheel pose) to improve flexibility and posture, Trikonasana (triangle pose) for balance and better digestion, Setubandhasana (bridge pose) to strengthen the back and core, Vakrasana (spinal twist) for a healthy, flexible spine and Savasana (corpse pose) to allow the body and mind to relax completely.

The session moved on to pranayam, where the students learnt the art of mindful breathing. The celebration concluded with a closing prayer, leaving everyone feeling refreshed, focused and inspired. Students also took an oath to live as healthy, peaceful and loving individuals, pledged to build a compassionate, harmonious world through their actions.

"I am delighted to see our students engaging in yoga practices. We believe in holistic education and yoga plays a vital role in fostering discipline, focus and emotional well-being among our learners. I encourage student to make yoga a part of their lives," said principal Madhuparna Andrews.

Heart and soul

For Trisha Bothra of Class XI and her mates at Sri Sri Academy, it was a hectic time, as they planned World Music Day and International Day of Yoga together on June 21.

The event was attended by students, teachers, parents and special guests such as yoga mentor Abhijit Ghosh and cricketer Arun Lal.

The day began with a 30-minute musical performance by Classes VI to XII, to mark World Music Day.

The programme opened with a shloka followed by a Ganesh Vandana presented by the members of the vocal music club. The newly formed middle school band charmed the audience with a medley of English numbers such as Memories and Count on Me.

Senior students performed classics such as Just the two of us and words. The finale belonged to Enigma, the school’s senior band, that charged the ambience with a mix of Hindi and English songs. As the notes faded, wellness took over. Embracing this year’s theme — Yoga for One Earth, One Health — the celebration kicked off with a yoga and meditation session for teachers and staff members led by Abhijit Ghosh.

Principal Gargi Banerjee and vice-principal Shanta Saha also joined in.

Students of Classes IV and V presented a yoga performance, combining strength and balance with poise. An inter-house yoga competition for students of Classes IV to V had participants performing various asanas and breathing techniques.

Parents joined in the spirit too, participating in a fun-filled yoga session.

The school's NCC cadets participated in a celebration at James Prinsep Memorial.

"We believe in nurturing not just academic excellence but also the emotional, physical and mental well-being of every student. The celebrations of World Music Day and International Yoga Day beautifully reflected the harmony of mind, body and soul. I was moved to see our students perform with such dedication and joy," said the principal.