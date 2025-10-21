Applied mathematics vs pure mathematics q My child has chosen commerce in Class XI. We are confused whether to choose applied mathematics or pure mathematics. Will choosing applied maths put her at a disadvantage later?

The real difference between pure mathematics and applied mathematics lies in what each subject prepares a student for. Pure mathematics is more rigorous, covering topics such as algebra, calculus and trigonometry. Applied mathematics is more practical, with topics like financial mathematics, probability and data analysis, which are closely related to commerce, business and the social sciences.

If your child is considering higher studies in fields such as economics, finance,

management or data analytics, applied mathematics will serve him well. Many universities in India and abroad recognise it, and the skills developed are very relevant to these areas. On the other hand, pure mathematics is advantageous for highly quantitative programmes, such as mathematics, statistics and engineering, or in selective economics programmes that emphasise advanced mathematical theory. These courses require the traditional maths background.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, choosing applied mathematics does not put your child at a disadvantage in most commerce-related pathways. However, if she is strong in maths and wants to keep all options open, pure mathematics offers the maximum flexibility.

AP by choice q I keep hearing about AP exams from my seniors who are applying abroad. What exactly are AP exams? Do I need to take these? If yes, how do I decide which subjects to choose?

AP stands for advanced placement. These are college-level exams administered by the US-based College Board, which also conducts the SAT exam. AP exams allow high school students to demonstrate their knowledge in subjects that go beyond their school’s standard curriculum.

Indian universities typically do not require AP scores. However, if you are applying to universities abroad — particularly in the US, Canada, or to certain colleges in the UK — AP scores can give your application a boost. They indicate to admissions committees that you are capable of managing challenging coursework.

The subjects you choose to take AP exams in depends mainly on your academic interests and future study plans. STEM aspirants usually opt for calculus, physics or computer science. Business and economics students may prefer to take AP in microeconomics, macroeconomics or statistics. Humanities or arts students could choose subjects such as psychology, history or English literature, depending on their interests. It’s not necessary to take a large number of AP exams. Usually, two to three AP subjects are enough to demonstrate academic depth.

AP exams are conducted once a year in the month of May at authorised test centres across India (mostly international schools in larger cities). Preparation time varies depending on the subject but most students begin three to six months in advance, often with self-study or online resources. AP exams definitely strengthen your application but it is important to remember that they are optional.

Nina Mukherji is a career counsellor and certified psychometric assessor. She conducts workshops in various areas for students. Mail your queries to telegraphyou@gmail.com with “Ask Nina” in the subject line. Don’t forget to add the name of your school or college and a contact number