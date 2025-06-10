AI is creating newer jobs, not fewer jobs

Yes

Need to adapt

AI drives innovation, creating new industries and jobs in fields like AI development and data analysis, while displacing some roles. The net effect is job growth, provided people adapt. For example, Amazon’s AI-powered delivery system has expanded operations, leading to more employment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atiur Rahman

Class XII,

Guidance Academy, Murshidabad

Job catalyst

AI automates certain tasks, it also opens up opportunities in sectors like AI development, data science and robotics. As AI evolves, it generates demand for roles that didn’t exist before, such as AI ethicists, machine learning engineers and data analysts. Also, automation can free up workers to focus on creative and strategic tasks, leading to innovation and new industries. Therefore, AI can be seen as a catalyst for creating new jobs.

Saumili Mukherjji

Class XII, Auxilium Convent School, Bandel

Opportunities galore

Just as the Industrial Revolution led to new job sectors, AI is pushing us towards a smarter, more efficient workforce. AI is not just a tool but a revolution. With the right skills, the future will be full of opportunities.

Raihanur Rahman

Class VIII, Delhi Public School, Rampurhat, Birbhum

No

Jobs lost

While AI is creating new job opportunities, such as roles for AI ethics managers and AI engineers, it is also making many traditional positions obsolete. The global labour market is facing a clear and significant shift. Projections from Statista and the World Economic Forum indicate that 83 million jobs will be lost to AI, while only around 69 million new positions are expected to arise. According to Goldman Sachs, with 46 per cent of office and administrative tasks susceptible to automation and 25 per

cent of routine tasks already automated, the impact of AI is profound. This highlights a critical reality — while AI is creating new job roles, it is simultaneously contributing to a noticeable decline in job availability.

Riddhiman Bose,

Class XI, Don Bosco School,

Calcutta