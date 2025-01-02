Birla High School

A child's journey: Birla High School's kindergarten section hosts annual concert

Chandreyee Ghose , Pushpa Kumari Sah
Posted on 02 Jan 2025
12:02 PM
Children depict the multicultural nature of their school through a performance.

Children depict the multicultural nature of their school through a performance. Sourced by The Telegraph

Summary
The performance revolved around themes of resilience, acceptance and the transformative power of friendship, as seen through the journey of a young child adjusting to a new school

The Kindergarten section of Birla High School brought smiles to the stage with their annual concert, From Miles to Smiles, held at Vidya Mandir auditorium on November 23.

The performance revolved around themes of resilience, acceptance and the transformative power of friendship, as seen through the journey of a young child adjusting to a new school.

The story follows a child, who relocates to India with his family, navigating the challenges of settling into an unfamiliar environment. Initially daunted by the multilingual culture and new surroundings, the protagonist’s journey of self-discovery and adaptation forms the heart of the narrative.

Through song and dance routines, the concert celebrated the child’s transformation and highlighted the diversity and inclusiveness of his new school. The theme of multilingualism was seamlessly woven into the plot, showcasing the richness of India’s cultural tapestry.

The enthusiasm and energy of the young performers shone brightly on stage, culminating in a heartfelt final act where the protagonist expressed gratitude to his family and friends for their unwavering support in making his school life joyful.

"Miles to Smiles, our KG concert, celebrates the journey of growing with gratitude, embracing acceptance and finding joy in every step our little ones take towards a brighter, happier future," said headmistress Farida Singh.

Last updated on 02 Jan 2025
12:03 PM
Birla High School Annual Concert
