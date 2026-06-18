AP Inter Supplementary Exam

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2026 OUT: Check IPASE 1st, 2nd Year Scores and Stream-Wise Links

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jun 2026
12:27 PM

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Summary
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has officially announced the Inter Public Advanced Supplementary Exam (IPASE) Results 2026.
Candidates who appeared for both general and vocational streams can now access their scorecards on the official website.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has officially announced the Inter Public Advanced Supplementary Exam (IPASE) Results 2026 for both first- and second-year students today, June 18. Candidates who appeared for both general and vocational streams can now access their scorecards on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in, as well as through SMS, Manabadi, and DigiLocker platforms.

To check their scores, students need to enter their AP Inter hall ticket number in the supplementary result link available on the official portal. Students could check their individual results by selecting either the first-year or second-year result link and then choosing between the general or vocational stream options.

Steps to Check

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1. Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.
2. Click on the 'Result' option on the homepage.
3. Select the relevant stream and year link.
4. Enter your hall ticket number.
5. The result will be displayed on the screen.
6. Check and download the same for future reference.

The supplementary examinations for 1st and 2nd year students were conducted between May 21 and June 4, with the practical exam concluding on June 11, 2026.

Students are advised to download and securely save a copy of their AP Inter supplementary results 2025 for future academic references, especially for admission and scholarship applications.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 18 Jun 2026
12:29 PM
AP Inter Supplementary Exam BIEAP Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh Result
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