Trial tests for Class III, V, VIII; Schools told to ready facilities for ICSE council project

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations plans to hold a pilot project for online assessments in Classes III, V, and VIII in July, the council chief executive and secretary said.

The pilot will be conducted in about 300 schools across the country, of which 25 to 30 will be from Bengal.

“The assessment pilot project for Classes III, V and VIII will happen in July. We are planning it in around 300 schools in the country and about 25 to 30 in Bengal,” Joseph Emmanuel, chief executive and secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) told Metro.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, the council sent a circular to schools to have fully functional computer labs with internet facilities so students can access online learning platforms and participate in the council’s online activities.

“This is to provide digital literacy and adequate learning opportunities for children. At the same time, this will help in conducting the III, V and VIII assessments. If the schools maintain the minimum ratio (number of computers to number of students) and the required system configurations, they will not struggle during the assessments,”

Emmanuel said.

The council has asked schools to maintain a minimum of 45 fully functional desktops or laptops, with one system for every 20 students. The council asked schools to meet the specified requirements in the next three months.

Emmanuel said these assessments would not be conducted manually because

that would entail “huge expenses”.

“The assessments will be conducted online, and the students’ responses will be stored in the servers. It will happen in real time,” he said.

The assessments will be conducted in all three classes of a particular school that will be selected for the pilot project. But the number of students to appear for the tests from each class is yet to be planned.

The council is yet to select the schools for the pilot project.

“We have to consider both urban and rural schools, girls’ and boys’ schools. From every school segment, certain numbers will have to be selected,” Emmanuel said.

If the pilot project goes well, the council will be able to conduct the main assessments in January-February 2026, Emmanuel said.

“By that time, the syllabuses will be covered, and the children will be prepared for the assessments,” he said.

The council has said in the past that these assessments will give an insight into the learning aptitude and skill sets of the learners and not be an exam that threatens a child with pass-fail.

Several schools are in the process of setting up their system according to the council’s requirements.

“This would require the schools to finalise a budget because it is a significant expenditure to be incurred by the school,” said the head of a group with four schools in the city and outskirts.