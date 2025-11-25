Calcutta University

Translation and tribal tongues

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
Posted on 25 Nov 2025
07:38 AM

ADVERTISEMENT

Between November 17 and 22, the walls of the Asutosh Museum of Indian Art, University of Calcutta, witnessed something extraordinary. The Centre for Translation and Literary Geography of the University of Calcutta organised a six-day workshop and exhibition that became a living bridge between the vanishing worlds of the Lodha and Toto communities and contemporary consciousness. Titled, Field to Folio: Translating Lodha and Toto Cultural Texts, it brought together scholars, translators, and Lodha and Toto language experts and cultural practitioners in an urgent act of cultural preservation.

Mrinmoy Pramanick (in pic right) — assistant professor at Calcutta University’s comparative Indian language and literature department and convenor — and his team worked out every detail. The inaugural session set the tone, with Gujarati author Kanji Patel affirming that this was a critical intervention in the Indian linguistic ecosystem. What elevated this gathering beyond academic programming was its embrace of performance and practices by the Lodha and Toto communities.

The intention of the workshop was collaborative translation wherein the translator and the translated engaged in a dialogue. The Sabar Pala Gaan and Lalita Sabar Pala performances were not entertainment interludes but essential texts in themselves, demanding translation not just of words but of rhythm, gesture and cultural memory.

ADVERTISEMENT

When lexicographer Bhakta Toto and poet Divya Toto shared their insights, these were not abstract case studies of literary works. With less than 1,600 people speaking Toto, each conversation represented a lifeline to a knowledge that could well disappear within a generation. The presence of representatives from Kandamul Patrika, a publication by and for the Lodha community, reinforced the principle that indigenous communities are not only subjects of study but collaborators in their own narrative preservation.

The next few days, participants moved from theory to practice, from observation to active translation. There were sessions with folklorist Mahendra Mishra, drama specialists including Tarun Kumar Pradhan and Fatik Midya, and museologists such as Indrani Bhattacharya.

The genius of the workshop lay in its refusal to separate intellectual work from embodied experience.

Sudeshna Ghosh,
Research assistant, Centre for Translation and Literary Geography, Calcutta University

Last updated on 25 Nov 2025
07:38 AM
Calcutta University Asutosh Museum of Art Indian art Translation tribal language Lodha Community tribal community
Similar stories
Ground Zero: In May 2025, the US Department of Homeland Security revoked Harvard University’s certification to host international students
Study abroad

American Dream

NEET UG

Tripura NEET UG 2025: DME Extends Stray Vacancy Round Registration; Allotment on Nove. . .

Dignitaries from diverse roots unite for a shared future — ‘Song of Asia’ by Prof. (Dr.) R.P. Banerjee echoes the spirit of togetherness
EIILM–Kolkata

Asia Unites for the 6th Chapter of the Asian Integration Initiative in Vietnam

Odisha government

DMET, Odisha Begins NEET PG 2025 Choice Filling and Locking for Round 1; Deadline Til. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Ground Zero: In May 2025, the US Department of Homeland Security revoked Harvard University’s certification to host international students
Study abroad

American Dream

NEET UG

Tripura NEET UG 2025: DME Extends Stray Vacancy Round Registration; Allotment on Nove. . .

Dignitaries from diverse roots unite for a shared future — ‘Song of Asia’ by Prof. (Dr.) R.P. Banerjee echoes the spirit of togetherness
EIILM–Kolkata

Asia Unites for the 6th Chapter of the Asian Integration Initiative in Vietnam

EIILM-Kolkata

Shaping the Future of Global Finance: This leading institution from Kolkata to host g. . .

Chhattisgarh government

Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Registration Postponed by DME Raipur- R. . .

Odisha government

DMET, Odisha Begins NEET PG 2025 Choice Filling and Locking for Round 1; Deadline Til. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality