The stage is alive with the sound of music and more

Jackson, Elvis and prizes

Safe drive CALCUTTA PUBLIC SCHOOL, BAGUIATI

Calcutta Public School, Baguiati, celebrated its annual day at the Science City Auditorium on December 19. More than 600 students from Lower Nursery to Class XII presented musical performances and plays on the occasion.

The programme began with a tribute to Lord Ganesh. The guests included Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, vice-chancellor of Sister Nivedita University, and other academicians. Founder-chairman of the institution Bhojendra Jha gave the welcome speech. Secretary Vikash Jha spoke about the present-day education scenario. Students also got prizes for their academic and extra-curricular activities.

The board examinees (ICSE and ISC) were also felicitated. The second half was about showcasing the talents of children. Students of Classes VII to X presented the Metamorphosis of Indian Music and Dance.

They also sang Michael Jackson’s Heal the World. Equally popular were performances on women’s empowerment by Classes XI and XII and a musical on the importance of education by Classes V to VII. ISC students sang Elvis Presley’s Marie’s the Name and Suspicious Minds, to huge cheers.

Principal Sharboni Ganguli said: “Approximately 600 students zealously showcased their talents, bringing the theme, Illumine, to life through captivating performances. A standout performance was, Shaktirupena, a storytelling on empowerment by the senior students.”

Robin Hood reimagined

BIRLA HIGH SCHOOL

The curtains opened to reveal Sherwood Forest — lush and bursting with life. Paper butterflies danced in the glow of stage lights while the school choir, dressed in red and yellow, got ready to lend their voices to the tale. What followed was the Ballad of the Hood, a musical by the students of Birla High School, staged at the Vidya Mandir auditorium on March 22.

The production — consisting of 185 students from Classes I to V — was not only a simple retelling of Robin Hood’s exploits, but also a story of redemption. The 40-minute production was written by Western music teacher Dibyojyoti Biswas, who also composed the scores. The students retold the popular classic, peppering it with messages of forgiveness, compassion and unity. There was a twist in the end with the king of Nottingham given a chance to recognise his mistakes and amend them.

From the dense forests of Sherwood, the stage transitioned to the village of Nottingham. The innocent villagers here were, however, oppressed by a cruel sheriff. Viraj Das of Class V played the sheriff while classmate Kaerav Shah and Aarush Jaluka of Class IV alternated as Robin Hood.

The narrators of the production were Mantra Patel of Class IV and Divyansh Mohta of Class V. The musical had eight scenes and seven dance sequences that captured the essence of medieval England. Each track played its part in weaving the tale, from the Forest song to March to Sherwood and the climactic Sheriff song. The young performers had only 14 days to rehearse, but their hard work and performance was much appreciated.

“The students never cease to amaze us with their dedication and passion. Despite the short preparation time, they delivered a performance filled with energy and creativity. Each year, our students surpass expectations, and this time was no different,” said headmistress Farida Singh.

Scripted magic

SRI SRI ACADEMY

Students of Classes III to V came together to perform, experience and even write for Sri Sri Academy’s annual junior concert, Srijeevani, held on January 30 and 31. The event marked the school’s 15th anniversary. The guests of honour were film-maker Subhrajit Mitra and author Savie Karnel.

The performance began with the chanting of shlokas. Students began with Prologue, an original poem crafted by the teachers. The verses followed the adventures of Thenyak and Changun, two children from Arunachal Pradesh who wandered into the unknown, discovering mystical lands and new friends.

The play, A Magical Detour, was another highlight of the event. It wove stories from the English textbooks of Classes III, IV and V. The performance enabled young minds to go beyond their books and give their favourite characters a voice. The plot took the audience through the hills of Arunachal Pradesh, the mythical realms of Greece and other landscapes, connecting man and nature.

The performances also featured Loku tribal dance, Greek rhythms, English ballet, contemporary moves and Bengali and Hindi songs. “Penning A Magical Detour was exhilarating. Watching words come to life with children’s expressions and intonations made the journey so worthwhile,” said English teacher Priyanka Paul. The two-month prep also saw students journaling their experiences and views.

“This concert was an outstanding display of talents, in-house creativity and the dedication of the team. The students demonstrated exceptional energy and skill,” said principal Gargi Banerjee.

Safe drive

MAHADEVI BIRLA WORLD ACADEMY

Two students of Mahadevi Birla World Academy have offered solutions to stem the rising cases of hit-and-run accidents in the country. Their effort won them first place at the CBSE National Science Exhibition 2024-25, held at Amity International School, Gurugram, from January 30 to February 1. Ira Shraff and Pahal Singhania, both from Class VIII, have been working on their Sustainable Urban Mobility project since August-September last year.

The working model shows two cars — one blue and the other grey — and a man in protective gear. The cars are smart fitted with safety mechanisms such as an headlight adjustment system for improved visibility while driving, a blind spot detection system to enhance road safety, drowsy and intoxicated driving detection system, smart head locking mechanism and armour system to provide enhanced protection to riders and obstruction detection alarm to minimise the risk of accidents. The girls had been working on the project in their school’s robotic lab.

They competed against 395 exhibits from different schools across the country. Their project was submitted under the category Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future. Determined to create a solution to prevent accidents, the students developed a model that incorporated several safety features.

The students were praised for trying to enhance vehicle safety. “It gives me immense pleasure to have such shining stars in our institution. As we celebrate this milestone in our journey, I feel proud to have watched them grow, question and discover the wonders of the world around them.

We wish to inspire more students to pursue their dreams to make it big in the world of science and technology,” said principal Anjana Saha.

Strong front

BHAVAN’S NETAJI SUBHASH CHANDRA BOSE VIDYANIKETAN, HALDIA

They ran for peace and won hearts! Students of Bhavan’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Vidyaniketan, Haldia, did just that on their sports day, showcasing grit and teamwork in the process.

The theme of the event was — Together Stronger: Play for Peace and Win Hearts, Not Just Games. The chief guest for the day was former additional chief judicial magistrate Arko Dev Mukherjee. Also present were health coach P. Nanda and civil judge (senior division), Haldia, Qadira Sultana, among others.

Tiny tots put up an inaugural dance performance while the Preparatory kids stole hearts with their fancy dress show where they turned up as cartoon characters. The school choir also presented a performance.

The chief guest lit the torch, which was then handed over to the prefects and leaders. Students of the four houses — Joy (red), Charity (yellow), Peace (blue) and Hope (green) — presented a march past, moving in sync to the drum beats. Students of Classes I to X staged some yoga moves.

There were two drill performances, one by the students of Classes III to V and the other by Classes VI and VII. A pyramid formation saw students of Classes V to XII showcase their balance, strength and teamwork.

The students took part in sprints, relays and throws, pushing their limits in every event. Even parents joined in curated events. Joy House emerged as the champion. “At our annual sports, inclusivity and the true spirit of games were celebrated. Every drop of sweat in the field was appreciated, making each participant a true champion,” said principal Sreosi Kabiraj.

All things vibrant

SETH SOORAJMULL JALAN BALIKA VIDYALAYA

The Primary section of Seth Soorajmull Jalan Balika Vidyalaya was a riot of red, orange and yellow as its students celebrated Holi on March 13. From spreading music to harmony, the celebrations ensured nobody was left out. The school was decorated with yellow and orange flowers on the occasion. The celebration began with a dance performance to the popular Rabindrasangeet, Fagun hawaye hawaye, where 18 dancers from Classes IV and V ushered in the spirit of the spring. A prabhat pheri (morning round) was organised on the occasion.

Students from Classes IV and V, accompanied by English, general knowledge and Upper Nursery teachers, went around the school grounds, singing Rabindrasangeet (Ore grihabasi and Ore bhai fagun legeche bone bone) and some popular Hindi and Bengali songs. On the way, the students also sprinkled flower petals, spreading festive cheer in every classroom, from Lower Nursery to Class V.

Finally, students and teachers applied abir (coloured powder) on each other, embracing the essence of Holi. The joyous spirit continued in the classrooms, where every child received a pinch of abir. It was meant to ensure nobody felt left out. The teachers and staff members also showered flower petals on the students, winning their hearts. “Holi is a lively and joyous festival.

It is the best way to teach love and embrace peace. Our students were advised to use organic colours, ensuring the festivities remain safe,” said Primary principal Annu Singh.