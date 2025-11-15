Odisha government

BSE Odisha Declares Special OTET 2025 Results; 72,413 Candidates Qualify In Total

Posted on 15 Nov 2025
14:41 PM

Summary
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has announced the results of the Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their SOTET 2025 results on the official website, bseodisha.ac.in.

This year, a total of 75,403 candidates registered for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Of them, 72,413 candidates have qualified, including 48,153 candidates who cleared both papers. The overall pass percentage stands at 66.50%.

In an official notification, BSE stated: “The result is available on the board's website from 1 PM onwards. The qualified candidates can download their digitized certificate from the board's website on payment of fees from November 15 (4 PM onwards) till January 15, 2026 midnight.”

Candidates who did not qualify will be able to download their OMR answer sheets from the same website until November 22, starting from 4 PM today.

The Special OTET 2025 was conducted on September 27 for in-service teachers in schools across Odisha.

  • Paper 1 qualifies teachers for Classes 1–5
  • Paper 2 qualifies teachers for Classes 6–8

Special OTET Result 2025 Breakdown

Paper 1

  • Registered: 29,004
  • Appeared: 27,533
  • Qualified: 12,988
  • Pass Percentage: 47.17%

Paper 2

  • Registered: 46,399
  • Appeared: 44,840
  • Qualified: 35,165
  • Pass Percentage: 78.35%

With the declaration of results, qualified in-service teachers can now proceed to download their digital certificates within the stipulated window, while non-qualified candidates have the opportunity to review their answer sheets.

Last updated on 15 Nov 2025
14:43 PM
Odisha government OTET 2025 Results out TET
