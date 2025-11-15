SBI Releases Admit Card for Clerk Mains 2025 Exam; Get Direct Link to Download Here

State Bank of India

SBI Releases Admit Card for Clerk Mains 2025 Exam

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit cards for the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) – SBI Clerk Mains 2025 examination. Candidates who qualified the preliminary exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, sbi.co.in.

To access the admit card, candidates must log in using their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Admit Card: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website: sbi.co.in
  2. Navigate to the Careers section
  3. Click on Current Openings
  4. Select RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)
  5. Open the Call Letter/Admit Card Download link
  6. Enter login details and download the admit card

According to the official notification, the SBI Clerk Mains exam is tentatively scheduled for November 2025. Only candidates who cleared the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the Mains.

SBI Clerk Mains 2025: Exam Pattern

  • Total Marks: 200
  • Total Questions: 190
  • Duration: 2 hours 40 minutes
  • Sections (each with separate timing): General/Financial Awareness General English Quantitative Aptitude Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
  • General/Financial Awareness
  • General English
  • Quantitative Aptitude
  • Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

Earlier, the SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination was conducted on September 20, 21 and 27, 2025, featuring 100 questions across English (30), Numerical Ability (35), and Reasoning Ability (25). The results were declared on November 4.

This year’s recruitment drive aims to fill 5,180 Junior Associate positions across SBI branches nationwide.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards early and carefully check all details ahead of the Mains examination.

