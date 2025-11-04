IIT Madras

Rocket Science

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
Posted on 04 Nov 2025
07:58 AM

ADVERTISEMENT

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras are now one step closer to developing a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft.

In an experiment that combined a real-time hybrid rocket thruster (in photo) with a virtual simulation, the researchers achieved the necessary velocity for “soft landing”, a crucial feature for all craft ranging from planetary exploration modules to terrestrial VTOL aircraft. Touchdown velocity is an important parameter for a safe vertical landing. The paper was published in the International Journal of Aeronautical and Space Sciences.

P.A. Ramakrishna, professor at IIT-M who co-authored the paper with Joel George Manathara and Anandu Bhadran, said, “VTOL capability will enable access to remote locations and rugged terrains where long runways and large airports are difficult to establish. Currently, helicopters operate in such terrains but they face limitations
in terms of speed, range and efficiency when compared to a fixed-wing aircraft.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hybrid rocket systems are gaining popularity because they are less complicated and inherently safer. They also enjoy the advantages of both liquid-fuel and a solid-fuel rocket engines.

Electricity switch

The National Institute of Technology in Rourkela has developed a system that can automatically switch between electricity flow from solar, wind or battery sources, depending on availability. A paper on this “hybrid microgrid” by assistant professors Arnab Ghosh and Krishna Roy (left in photo) along with research scholar Ananya Pritilagna Biswal, has been published in the journal IEEE Transactions on Industry Applications.

In hybrid microgrids, renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and biogas are combined with battery storage. However, the integration remains complicated and prone to fluctuations. To address this issue, the NIT Rourkela researchers developed a dynamic power management system that enables all energy producers and storage units to coordinate seamlessly. By automatically switching converters according to the most readily available resource, the system ensures that the power flow is balanced across different loads. This setup can provide an effective solution for the power needs of remote communities.

Last updated on 04 Nov 2025
07:58 AM
IIT Madras Aircraft Researchers NIT Rourkela Electricity
Similar stories
field data: This illustration by 19th century geographer Alexander von Humboldt of the Chimborazo volcano in Ecuador shows plant species at different elevations
Geography

New Worlds

SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Exam City Slip Release Today - Download Steps and Admit Card Upd. . .

Law Colleges

Delhi HC: Law Colleges Can’t Withhold Exams or Promotion Over Attendance Shortage

GATE 2026

Last Chance to Edit - GATE 2026 Application Correction Window Closes Today

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
field data: This illustration by 19th century geographer Alexander von Humboldt of the Chimborazo volcano in Ecuador shows plant species at different elevations
Geography

New Worlds

SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Exam City Slip Release Today - Download Steps and Admit Card Upd. . .

Law Colleges

Delhi HC: Law Colleges Can’t Withhold Exams or Promotion Over Attendance Shortage

GATE 2026

Last Chance to Edit - GATE 2026 Application Correction Window Closes Today

Karnataka SSLC

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - Check Revised Schedule

SNU Students to represent India at BRICS 2025
Sister Nivedita University

Indian students to represent the nation at BRICS Skills Competition 2025 in China

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality