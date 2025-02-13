Performers take a well-deserved bow

Summary It was a dream come true for Class V student Anaya Yadav. A fan of Disney, she was proud to play Cinderella on her school's annual day. What made her all the more elated were the loud claps and cheers that followed

Sea of talent

It was a dream come true for Class V student Anaya Yadav. A fan of Disney, she was proud to play Cinderella on her school's annual day. What made her all the more elated were the loud claps and cheers that followed.

Md Ali Azom of Class VIII was as happy to showcase some of his karate moves

in a performance.

They were part of the 500 students from Nursery to Class X, who took part in an annual concert organised by Bishop George Mission School at EZCC on December 15. The event also saw students being awarded for their academic performances.

Students of Classes I to V performed dances, celebrating various festivals, with focus on India, such as Durga Puja, Diwali, Eid and Christmas.

Class V staged a musical, Cindrella, Classes VI to VIII performed another on the five elements of nature, while Classes III to VIII performed The Selfish Giant based on Oscar Wilde's classic.

Children of all age groups displayed their fitness in karate, kalaripattu and other martial arts presentations.

Students of Classes VIII to IX also took part in a fashion show that promoted environmental consciousness and afforestation.

"This is our signature event. The students prepare for it a month in advance and are very excited to perform on stage. It is their big day. Getting awards before their parents and all the audience is the icing on the cake. It boosts confidence a lot," said rector Niraj Jaiswal.

Beautiful game

Surendram Football Challenge Cup 2025 on the grounds of Delhi Public School (Joka) South Calcutta on January 10

Eight schools locked horns at the annual Surendram Football Challenge Cup 2025 on the grounds of Delhi Public School (Joka), South Kolkata on January 10. The tournament is organised as a tribute to the life and contributions of educator Surendra Agarwal.

The participating schools were National Gems Higher Secondary School, Silver Point School, Sri Sri Academy, Saini International School, Birla Bharati School, Aditya School of Sports, Future Hope School and the host school.

The programme was inaugurated with a flag-hoisting ceremony by pro-vice chairman Pawan Agarwal. Director Bela Agarwal released a ravishing white pigeon. Principal Writuparna Chatterjee motivated the players, encouraging them to keep up the team spirit and work towards one's holistic development.

The dignitaries also paid a floral tribute to late Surendra Agarwal. The matches began after an oath-taking ceremony, led by Saronno Chakraborty of Class XI.

The host school lost out to National Gems Higher Secondary School in a semi-final. The finals saw Aditya School of Sports and National Gems Higher Secondary School locking horns. After a tough fight, Aditya School of Sports were the winners.

The event ended with the price-distribution ceremony.

Abhraneel Chakrabarty of National Gems High School was declared the best goalkeeper, Abhirup Majumdar of Aditya School of Sports and Ayush Roy of National Gems High School were the highest scorers.

Sk Soham Hussain of National Gems High School was the man of the tournament.

"The Surendram Football Challenge Cup is organised every year in our school to commemorate the death anniversary of the visionary, Surender Agarwal, who had always envisioned a society with well-educated men and women, a society with all kinds of opportunities for boys and girls for their all-round development. Alongside academics, fostering love and passion for outdoor games promotes physical fitness and mental strength. We always encourage it," saidthe principal.

Season in the sun

Bidya Bharati picnic

Students of Bidya Bharati Girls’ High School were taken on a picnic to help them unwind after their exams. The venue was Ibiza - The Fern Resort and Spa on Diamond Harbour road.

To include as many students from Classes V to XII, they were split into two batches.

Classes V to VII were taken out on December 6 while Classes VIII to XII on December 9.

On both days, the students set off by 8am in their school buses. The journey was filled with music, laughter and impromptu dance sessions.

On reaching the venue, the students had breakfast in the open. Brimming with enthusiasm, they played badminton, kho kho and basketball and a fun round of musical chairs. Art enthusiasts took part in a sit-and-draw competition where they drew the landscape around them.

A major attraction was the dance area in a shaded place where the students spent a lot of time with friends.

They enjoyed a buffet lunch and took many photos with their friends and teachers. Before boarding the bus at 4pm, the students were treated to vanilla ice creams to cap the day on a sweet note.

"It was one of those days that every student looks forward to. It was a day of freedom for them. They enjoyed badminton, football and music under the winter sky. The picnic was a memorable day for all," said headmistress Sharmistha Bannerjee.

Transparent talk

Seth Soorajmull Jalan Balika Vidyalaya kick started the academic session 2025-26 with an Orientation Day programme

Seth Soorajmull Jalan Balika Vidyalaya kick started the academic session 2025-26 with an Orientation Day programme for the Primary section parents to foster a transparent parent-school partnership and offer a roadmap for the year’s curriculum, activities and expectations.

The Orientation Day was conducted in phases for effective communication. Parents of Lower Nursery to Class I kids dropped in on January 2, Classes II to IV on January 3 and Class V on January 4.

The parents were appraised with the school’s annual plan.

They were welcomed by Primary section principal Annu Singh, who emphasised the vital role of discipline, punctuality and parental involvement in shaping a child’s personality. She urged parents to work hand-in-hand with the school in nurturing these values in children.

The principal also advised parents to help children maintain good health, personal hygiene and balanced diets to enhance their focus and stamina.

Sumera Sajjad, academic head, also addressed the parents on the school's expectations from students, major academic milestones and the co-curricular opportunities planned for the session.

Parents were introduced to the class and subject teachers, who explained the proper allocation of books, notebooks and learning materials.

The teachers also shared insights into their teaching methodologies.

The programme concluded with an interactive session with the parents.

“I am excited to welcome all my students and parents for the new academic session. I am also looking forward to working with them. Education is a journey, not a destination and with hard work, perseverance and a mindset geared towards growth, we can succeed at anything,” said the Primary section principal.

Award for achievers

Khalsa model school annual day

Khalsa Model Senior Secondary School organised its annual prize distribution ceremony on November 14 to recognise the students' hard work and dedication throughout the year.

The auditorium was decorated on the occasion. The programme started with the chanting of the pious Shabad followed by a speech by principal Gurmeet Kaur Arjani.

Kindergarten students presented a ballroom dance before accepting their awards. Next achievers of Classes I to XII were applauded for their hard work.

Students and teachers also performed in between to celebrate Children's Day. The students of Classes I to IX presented a dance drama on child labour. There was also a dance performance on women empowerment presented by the students of Class IX to XII and the teachers.

Teachers staged a play on how every child has the potential to fly high in life. The programme concluded with national anthem.

"Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. The students we honour on this day have not only excelled in their studies but also embraced the journey of learning with passion, perseverance and dedication. May they continue to shine, inspiring their peers and juniors and shaping a brighter future for all," said the principal.

Author and magician

Author Ross Welford with children of Adamas International

British children’s author Ross Welford came calling at Adamas International School on November 25 to perform and inspire his young fans.

Close to 500 students of Classes IV and IV interacted with the author who shared his writing journey and spoke about other popular British authors such as J.K. Rowling and Charles Dickens. But what blew the students over was his performance of a few magic tricks and his storytelling skills. Using humour, wit and role-play, the author spoke about different literary genres and encouraged young minds to explore their creativity as well.

Welford also read out from his books and gave students ideas on how to get started on their literary journey. The students were enthralled by his wit and magic tricks. When the floor was open for interaction, many students shared their creative ideas.

“He is my dream magician. I was enthralled by his rich enchanting voice,” said Susmriti Pramanik of Class V after the show. Most students felt inspired in different ways.

“I like reading Ross Welford. He taught me never to give up,” added Alekhya Nandi of Class IV.

“We were honoured to host Ross Welford, whose visit reinforced our commitment to fostering a strong reading culture and empowering our students with the art of expression. Our students had engaging discussions and interactions. They gained first-hand experience into the transformative power of literature and storytelling,” said principal Anusuya Paul.