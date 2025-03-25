No one formula

India’s startup ecosystem is booming. Inspired young entrepreneurs are challenging traditional career paths. With increased access to venture capital, government initiatives such as Startup India and the rise of digital platforms, starting a business seems more feasible than ever.

That said, the security, structured growth and financial stability of a corporate job continue to attract many graduates.

For students and professionals, the decision between launching a startup and pursuing a traditional job is not simple. While some view entrepreneurship as a gateway to innovation and financial success, others believe it comes with high risks, uncertainty and intense pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aditya Sinha, who is a final- year engineering student, has never been drawn to the idea of working for someone else. While his classmates were preparing for campus placements, he was busy pitching his biodegradable packaging startup to investors. For him, entrepreneurship is the most effective way to drive innovation and make an impact.

“With so many funding options and incubators available today, this is the perfect time to start a business. A job can always be an option later, but I don’t want to miss the opportunity to build something unique now,” he tells The Telegraph. Aditya acknowledges the risks but believes that even if his startup fails, the experience will be invaluable.

Unlike Aditya, business graduate Ritika Verma chose stability over risk. She received an offer from a consulting firm and decided to take it instead of starting her own venture. She believes that experience and financial security should come first.

“I’ve seen many startups struggle, especially in their early years. Young entrepreneurs often underestimate how difficult it is to run a profitable business. I want to work for a few years, build my savings and learn from experienced professionals before even thinking about starting my own company,” she says.

Indeed, many graduates regard corporate jobs as a stepping stone rather than a lifelong commitment.

Ritika’s fears are not unfounded. Raghav Iyer, 22, had a promising business idea in the edutech sector, but turning it into a profitable company was far more difficult than he anticipated. He started his company using his savings. He even borrowed money to keep operations running for two years.

He says, “Most people don’t realise how tough it is to raise capital. You have to convince investors, manage expenses and deal with the constant fear of running out of money. There were moments when I wondered if I should just take a job and play it safe.”

When Sanya Nair graduated from Christ University in Bangalore with a BBA in finance, many of her batchmates floated startups. She says, “I respect entrepreneurs, but I’ve seen the kind of stress they go through. No fixed salary, long working hours and constant uncertainty — it’s not for me. I prefer a career where I can plan my future, enjoy my weekends and still have professional growth.” For Sanya, success isn’t about owning a business — it’s about finding a career that aligns with her personal goals and lifestyle.

But Ritika Kapoor didn’t want to choose between stability and ambition so she found a way to have both. While working at an MNC as a digital marketeer, she started a small e-commerce business as a side hustle. Over time, as her business became profitable, she transitioned into full-time entrepreneurship.

“I wasn’t ready to take the risk initially, so I built my startup while keeping my job. Once I had enough customers and revenue, I knew it was time to quit and focus on it completely,” she says.

The decision between starting a business or hunting for a job depends on an individual’s risk tolerance, financial situation and career aspirations. If you are willing to embrace uncertainty and build something from scratch, a startup is the right choice.

If you value stability, structured growth and financial security, a corporate job may be the better option.

If you want to experience both, consider starting a side business while working or gaining industry experience before launching your startup. Ultimately, success isn’t about whether you own a company or climb the corporate ladder — it’s about choosing a path that aligns with your strengths, ambitions and long-term vision.