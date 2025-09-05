West Bengal's Academic Institutions Impress in NIRF 2025, Multiple Entries in Top 10 Lists

Summary West Bengal has emerged as a standout performer in NIRF Ranking 2025 across multiple categories, from universities and law schools to colleges and research institutions IIT Kharagpur has been ranked 5th among Research Institutions, reflecting its strong focus on innovation, funded projects, and high-impact publications

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, released by the Ministry of Education, has reaffirmed the academic prowess of Indian institutions — and West Bengal has emerged as a standout performer across multiple categories, from universities and law schools to colleges and research institutions.

In a major academic milestone, Jadavpur University (JU) has claimed the #1 rank in the State Public Universities category, climbing from second place in 2024 and dethroning Anna University, which has slipped to the second position. The ranking highlights JU’s enduring commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and inclusive education.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media platform X to celebrate the achievement:

“This year, in the State Public University category, Jadavpur University is ranked first in the country, and 9th among all the Universities of all the categories in the country. It is the only State university to be in the top 10 of the University list. My congratulations to all the teachers, students, researchers and employees of Jadavpur University for making us proud!”

In contrast, Calcutta University (CU) experienced a sharp fall in rankings, dropping from 4th to 15th in the overall university category. This unexpected drop has drawn attention to the evolving academic landscape in Bengal and the growing need for strategic institutional reforms.

For Law Education, Bengal holds ground, remaining a strong suit for the state:

West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata, retained its #4 position in the Law category, showcasing consistency in teaching standards, research output, and peer reputation.

IIT Kharagpur continued to impress in the Law category, securing the #6 rank, reaffirming its growing stature in interdisciplinary education.

Additionally, IIT Kharagpur ranked 5th among Research Institutions, reflecting its strong focus on innovation, funded projects, and high-impact publications.

West Bengal also made a mark in the colleges category, with two institutions making it into the national top 10:

Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Rahara – Ranked 6th

St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata – Ranked 8th

Lady Brabourne College achieved a significant improvement, jumping from 94th in 2024 to 47th in 2025, signaling improved academic performance, infrastructure, and student satisfaction.