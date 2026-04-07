WBPSC Group D Result 2025 Released Along With Cut-Off; 322 Candidates Make Final Merit List

Summary According to official sources, approximately 322 candidates have successfully cleared all stages of the selection process and secured their place in the final merit list In a move aimed at ensuring transparency, the commission has also released category-wise cut-off marks along with the results

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has published the final merit list for the Group D recruitment examination on its official website, bringing relief and anticipation for hundreds of aspirants across the state.

According to official sources, approximately 322 candidates have successfully cleared all stages of the selection process and secured their place in the final merit list. These candidates are now set to be appointed to Group D posts in accordance with the provisions laid down under the WBCS Examination Rules.

The published merit list reflects candidates’ overall performance across all three stages of the examination process — the preliminary exam, the mains examination, and the personality test. Notably, more than 700 candidates had earlier qualified the mains examination, progressing to the personality test round before the final list was prepared.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a move aimed at ensuring transparency, the commission has also released category-wise cut-off marks along with the results. These cut-offs indicate the minimum scores required for final selection, and only those candidates who met or exceeded these benchmarks have been included in the merit list.

Candidates can access the results by visiting the official WBPSC website and navigating to the “Results” or “What’s New” section, where the merit list has been uploaded in PDF format. Aspirants are advised to search for their roll numbers within the document and download it for future reference.

The commission has clarified that the results have been made available exclusively online, and no individual scorecards will be issued separately.

The announcement marks the conclusion of a competitive selection process and paves the way for the final appointment of successful candidates to Group D positions across West Bengal.