West Bengal NEET PG counselling Stray Vacancy Round results declared by WBMCC - Check now

The provisional allotment result for the West Bengal NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round has been declared by the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) on its official website. Candidates participating in this round of counselling can check the official website wbmcc.nic.in for the results.

Candidates allotted seats through this round of counselling will have to report to their respective institutes from February 26 to February 28, 2025, for document verification and the admission process.

How to check the allotment results of the WB NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round?

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG Seat Allotment result link available on the homepage

Step 3: A PDF containing the seat allotment result will be displayed before you

Step 4: Download the PDF file and look for your name and roll number

Step 5: Take a printout and save it for future reference

To download the seat allotment letter from the official website, candidates will have to enter their login credentials and must report to their allotted colleges along with original documents and the required fee.