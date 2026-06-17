WBJEEB

WBJEEB Invites OBC Certificate Upload for JECA 2026 Candidates; Deadline June 19

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jun 2026
15:58 PM

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Summary
Candidates can submit their OBC certificates through the official JECA portal until June 19, 2026
According to WBJEEB, candidates seeking reservation under the OBC category must upload a certificate issued by the competent authority in the prescribed format and in accordance with prevailing government regulations

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has directed eligible candidates of the Joint Entrance for Computer Applications (JECA) 2026 to upload their Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates to avail reservation benefits during admission to Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes.

Candidates can submit their OBC certificates through the official JECA portal until June 19, 2026. To complete the process, applicants must log in using their application credentials on the board's website.

According to WBJEEB, candidates seeking reservation under the OBC category must upload a certificate issued by the competent authority in the prescribed format and in accordance with prevailing government regulations.

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The uploaded certificate will be subject to verification during the counselling and document verification stages of the admission process.

The board has cautioned that no requests for declaration, modification or inclusion under the OBC category will be entertained after the submission window closes. Candidates have therefore been advised to complete the process before the deadline.

WBJEEB has reiterated that reservation benefits will be available only to candidates belonging to the Other Backward Class – Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) category.

To claim reservation, candidates must submit a valid OBC-NCL certificate issued in their own name by the competent authority.

Referring to an earlier government notification available on the JECA portal, the board clarified that candidates cannot seek reservation benefits solely on the basis of an OBC certificate issued in the name of their father or another family member. Submission of a valid OBC-NCL certificate bearing the candidate's own name is mandatory.

The JECA 2026 entrance examination was conducted on June 14, 2026, at various centres across West Bengal. The examination is held for admission to MCA programmes offered by participating institutions for the 2026–27 academic session.

Candidates intending to avail OBC reservation during counselling have been advised to upload the required documents well before June 19 and carefully verify all details before final submission to avoid complications during the admission process.

Last updated on 17 Jun 2026
15:59 PM
WBJEEB WB JECA 2024 OBC
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