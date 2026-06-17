Odisha government

OJEE Counselling 2026 Schedule Released; Registration and Choice Filling Begins Tomorrow

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jun 2026
15:25 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The registration and choice-filling process for the first round of counselling will commence on June 18, 2026
According to the official notification, seats for candidates qualifying through the Second OJEE and Special OJEE examinations will be allotted only from the vacancies remaining after earlier rounds of counselling

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board has announced the counselling schedule for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2026. The registration and choice-filling process for the first round of counselling will commence on June 18, 2026.

Candidates who have qualified in OJEE 2026 will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. The board has clarified that a separate counselling process will be conducted for candidates seeking admission based on their JEE Main 2026 ranks.

OJEE Counselling 2026: Key Dates

ADVERTISEMENT

Round 1

  • Registration and choice filling begins: June 18
  • Mock allotment (Round 1): June 27
  • Choice locking starts: June 28
  • Last date for registration and choice locking: June 29
  • Data reconciliation, verification and validation: June 30 to July 1
  • Round 1 seat allotment result: July 2
  • Online reporting, fee payment, document upload and Freeze/Float option: July 2 to July 7
  • Last date to respond to queries: July 10
  • Withdrawal, exit from seat allocation process and choice editing for Round 2: July 3 to July 11

Round 2

  • Data reconciliation and seat verification: July 12 to July 14
  • Round 2 seat allotment result: July 15
  • Online reporting for newly allotted candidates: July 15 to July 19
  • Withdrawal from allotted seats or counselling process: July 15 to July 27
  • Last date to respond to queries: July 27

Round 3

  • Registration for 2nd OJEE/Special OJEE BTech candidates and JEE Main rank holders: July 23 to July 27
  • Round 3 seat allotment result: July 30
  • Online reporting, fee payment, document upload and Freeze/Float option: July 30 to August 3
  • Last date to respond to queries: August 4
  • Reporting to allotted colleges and institutions: From August 3 onwards

According to the official notification, seats for candidates qualifying through the Second OJEE and Special OJEE examinations will be allotted only from the vacancies remaining after earlier rounds of counselling.

The board has therefore advised candidates to carefully review available options and fill their choices strategically during the counselling process to maximise their chances of securing admission in their preferred courses and institutions.

Candidates are encouraged to keep track of counselling updates and complete all required formalities, including document verification and fee payment, within the prescribed deadlines to avoid cancellation of allotted seats.

Last updated on 17 Jun 2026
15:29 PM
Odisha government OJEE 2026 OJEE Counselling
Similar stories
SSC

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026 Objection Window Open; Challenges Accepted Online

KCET 2026

Unable to Access KCET Verification Slip 2026? KEA Issues Important Notice for UGCET C. . .

GMAT

GMAC Introduces GMAT Superscore Feature to Strengthen Business School Admission for M. . .

Odisha government

OTET 2026 Admit Card to Be Released Shortly; Check Recent Updates Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Gujarat government

Gujarat TAT HS 2025 Prelims Exam Results Declared; Over 51,000 Candidates Score Above. . .

SSC

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026 Objection Window Open; Challenges Accepted Online

KCET 2026

Unable to Access KCET Verification Slip 2026? KEA Issues Important Notice for UGCET C. . .

GMAT

GMAC Introduces GMAT Superscore Feature to Strengthen Business School Admission for M. . .

Odisha government

OTET 2026 Admit Card to Be Released Shortly; Check Recent Updates Here

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education

MP Board Class 10 Second Exam Result 2026 Announced; Check Pass Percent, Division-Wis. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality