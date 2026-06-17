OJEE Counselling 2026 Schedule Released; Registration and Choice Filling Begins Tomorrow

Summary The registration and choice-filling process for the first round of counselling will commence on June 18, 2026 According to the official notification, seats for candidates qualifying through the Second OJEE and Special OJEE examinations will be allotted only from the vacancies remaining after earlier rounds of counselling

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board has announced the counselling schedule for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2026. The registration and choice-filling process for the first round of counselling will commence on June 18, 2026.

Candidates who have qualified in OJEE 2026 will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. The board has clarified that a separate counselling process will be conducted for candidates seeking admission based on their JEE Main 2026 ranks.

OJEE Counselling 2026: Key Dates

ADVERTISEMENT

Round 1

Registration and choice filling begins: June 18

Mock allotment (Round 1): June 27

Choice locking starts: June 28

Last date for registration and choice locking: June 29

Data reconciliation, verification and validation: June 30 to July 1

Round 1 seat allotment result: July 2

Online reporting, fee payment, document upload and Freeze/Float option: July 2 to July 7

Last date to respond to queries: July 10

Withdrawal, exit from seat allocation process and choice editing for Round 2: July 3 to July 11

Round 2

Data reconciliation and seat verification: July 12 to July 14

Round 2 seat allotment result: July 15

Online reporting for newly allotted candidates: July 15 to July 19

Withdrawal from allotted seats or counselling process: July 15 to July 27

Last date to respond to queries: July 27

Round 3

Registration for 2nd OJEE/Special OJEE BTech candidates and JEE Main rank holders: July 23 to July 27

Round 3 seat allotment result: July 30

Online reporting, fee payment, document upload and Freeze/Float option: July 30 to August 3

Last date to respond to queries: August 4

Reporting to allotted colleges and institutions: From August 3 onwards

According to the official notification, seats for candidates qualifying through the Second OJEE and Special OJEE examinations will be allotted only from the vacancies remaining after earlier rounds of counselling.

The board has therefore advised candidates to carefully review available options and fill their choices strategically during the counselling process to maximise their chances of securing admission in their preferred courses and institutions.

Candidates are encouraged to keep track of counselling updates and complete all required formalities, including document verification and fee payment, within the prescribed deadlines to avoid cancellation of allotted seats.