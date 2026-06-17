Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Exam Date Out; 3,298 Vacancies to Be Filled

Summary According to an official public notice, the Computer-Based Test (CBT) will commence from July 1, 2026 The recruitment campaign aims to fill a total of 3,298 Constable vacancies, including 2,522 posts in the District Cadre and 776 posts in the Armed Cadre

Punjab Police has announced the examination schedule for the Constable Recruitment 2026 in the District and Armed Cadres. According to an official public notice, the Computer-Based Test (CBT) will commence from July 1, 2026.

Candidates who have applied for the recruitment drive have been advised to regularly check the official Punjab Police website for updates regarding admit cards, examination schedules and other important announcements.

The recruitment campaign aims to fill a total of 3,298 Constable vacancies, including 2,522 posts in the District Cadre and 776 posts in the Armed Cadre.

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Punjab Police is expected to release the admit cards shortly before the commencement of the examination. Candidates will be required to carry a valid admit card to the examination centre on the day of the test.

The Punjab Police Constable Examination 2026 will consist of two papers.

Paper I will be a two-hour Computer-Based Test comprising 100 multiple-choice questions carrying 100 marks. There will be no negative marking.

The section-wise distribution of marks is as follows:

General Awareness – 35 marks

Quantitative Aptitude and Numerical Skills – 20 marks

Mental Ability and Logical Reasoning – 20 marks

English Language Skills – 10 marks

Punjabi Language Skills – 10 marks

Digital Literacy and Awareness – 5 marks

Paper II will be a qualifying examination in Punjabi at the Matriculation level.

The paper will:

Consist of 50 questions

Carry 50 marks

Be conducted for one hour

Candidates must secure at least 50 per cent marks in Paper II to qualify.

Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Once released, candidates can download their admit cards by following these steps:

Visit the official Punjab Police website. Navigate to the recruitment or latest notifications section. Click on the "Police Constable Admit Card 2026" link. Enter the registration number, application number or other required login credentials. Submit the details. The admit card will appear on the screen. Download the PDF and verify all information mentioned on it.

Candidates are advised to carefully check details such as their name, roll number, examination centre, date and reporting time after downloading the admit card. Any discrepancies should be reported to the authorities immediately.

With the examination scheduled to begin on July 1, applicants are encouraged to intensify their preparation and keep track of official updates regarding admit card release and examination instructions.