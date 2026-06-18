Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE)

FMGE June 2026 Exam City Slip Issued - Check Allotment and Centre Details for June 28 Exam

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jun 2026
09:26 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the exam city information slip for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2026 session.
Candidates who have registered for the screening test can now access the city allotment details through the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the exam city information slip for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2026 session. Candidates who have registered for the screening test can now access the city allotment details through the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in, by logging in with their user ID and password.

The document includes key details such as the candidate’s roll number, application number, and the allotted examination city. However, it is not the admit card and will only provide advance information regarding the test location.

NBEMS has announced that the FMGE June 2026 admit card will be made available on June 24, 2026. Candidates will be required to download the hall ticket from the official portal before appearing for the examination. Earlier, the board had also provided an opportunity for applicants to rectify discrepancies in their submitted documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FMGE June 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 28, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination will take place at designated centres spread across 75 cities nationwide. Conducted by NBEMS, the FMGE serves as a mandatory screening test for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) who have obtained their primary medical qualifications from institutions outside India and seek registration to practice medicine in the country.

NBEMS conducts the FMGE twice every year, with examination sessions generally held in June and December. The test is an essential requirement for foreign medical graduates intending to pursue professional medical practice in India.

Candidates appearing for the June session should also note that the result of the FMGE June 2026 examination is scheduled to be declared by July 28, 2026.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 18 Jun 2026
09:27 AM
Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) exam city allotment National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)
Similar stories
NTA

Supreme Court Defers Hearing on Plea Against NEET-UG 2026 Re-Test; Matter to Be Heard. . .

Punjab government

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Exam Date Out; 3,298 Vacancies to Be Filled

WBJEEB

WBJEEB Invites OBC Certificate Upload for JECA 2026 Candidates; Deadline June 19

Odisha government

OJEE Counselling 2026 Schedule Released; Registration and Choice Filling Begins Tomor. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NTA

Supreme Court Defers Hearing on Plea Against NEET-UG 2026 Re-Test; Matter to Be Heard. . .

Punjab government

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Exam Date Out; 3,298 Vacancies to Be Filled

WBJEEB

WBJEEB Invites OBC Certificate Upload for JECA 2026 Candidates; Deadline June 19

Odisha government

OJEE Counselling 2026 Schedule Released; Registration and Choice Filling Begins Tomor. . .

Gujarat government

Gujarat TAT HS 2025 Prelims Exam Results Declared; Over 51,000 Candidates Score Above. . .

SSC

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026 Objection Window Open; Challenges Accepted Online

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality