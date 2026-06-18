FMGE June 2026 Exam City Slip Issued - Check Allotment and Centre Details for June 28 Exam

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the exam city information slip for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2026 session. Candidates who have registered for the screening test can now access the city allotment details through the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the exam city information slip for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2026 session. Candidates who have registered for the screening test can now access the city allotment details through the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in, by logging in with their user ID and password.

The document includes key details such as the candidate’s roll number, application number, and the allotted examination city. However, it is not the admit card and will only provide advance information regarding the test location.

NBEMS has announced that the FMGE June 2026 admit card will be made available on June 24, 2026. Candidates will be required to download the hall ticket from the official portal before appearing for the examination. Earlier, the board had also provided an opportunity for applicants to rectify discrepancies in their submitted documents.

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The FMGE June 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 28, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination will take place at designated centres spread across 75 cities nationwide. Conducted by NBEMS, the FMGE serves as a mandatory screening test for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) who have obtained their primary medical qualifications from institutions outside India and seek registration to practice medicine in the country.

NBEMS conducts the FMGE twice every year, with examination sessions generally held in June and December. The test is an essential requirement for foreign medical graduates intending to pursue professional medical practice in India.

Candidates appearing for the June session should also note that the result of the FMGE June 2026 examination is scheduled to be declared by July 28, 2026.

Find the direct download link here.