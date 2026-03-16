WBJEE JELET 2026 Exam Date Released - Board Announces Registration Schedule and Details

Summary The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has officially released the official schedule for the Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET) 2026. The Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test is designed to provide eligible candidates with direct admission into the second year, or third semester, of undergraduate courses such as BTech, BE and BPharm offered by various universities and colleges across the state.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has officially released the official schedule for the Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET) 2026, a state-level examination conducted for admission to the second year of engineering and pharmacy programmes in West Bengal. According to the announcement, the JELET 2026 examination will be conducted on June 13, 2026, while the online application process is set to commence on March 19, 2026, through the board’s official website.

The Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test is designed to provide eligible candidates with direct admission into the second year, or third semester, of undergraduate courses such as BTech, BE and BPharm offered by various universities and colleges across the state. The examination primarily caters to students who have already completed a diploma in engineering or technology or hold a B.Sc degree and wish to pursue a full-fledged bachelor’s degree in engineering or pharmacy.

JELET serves as a key pathway for lateral entry admissions in West Bengal. Through this examination, diploma holders in engineering, technology or pharmacy, as well as graduates with a Bachelor of Science degree who have studied mathematics, can seek admission into the second year of relevant professional programmes without beginning from the first year.

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To be eligible for JELET 2026, candidates must possess a diploma in engineering, technology or pharmacy with the required minimum qualifying marks, or hold a B.Sc degree with mathematics as one of the subjects. Applicants are also required to meet additional conditions related to nationality and academic qualifications as outlined in the official notification issued by the examination board.

Once the registration window opens, candidates will be able to complete the application process online through the official WBJEEB portal. The procedure typically includes visiting the official website, registering with basic personal details, filling out the JELET 2026 application form, uploading the required documents, and paying the prescribed application fee. After completing these steps, candidates must submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Applicants are advised to keep track of the official website for further announcements regarding important dates, including the last date for registration, admit card release and the counselling schedule for admissions.