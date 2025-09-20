WBSSC Answer Key 2025 for SLST Class 11-12 Exam Today; Objection Submission Soon

Summary The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) is set to officially release the model answer keys for the Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination held for Classes 11 and 12. The examination took place on September 14, 2025, with 2,29,497 candidates appearing across the state for recruitment in government-aided schools.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) is set to officially release the model answer keys for the Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination held for Classes 11 and 12 today. The examination took place on September 14, 2025, with 2,29,497 candidates appearing across the state for recruitment in government-aided schools.

Candidates will be able to access the provisional answer keys on the official website of WBSSC from September 20. According to the official notice, the commission is also expected to open the objection window, allowing examinees to verify their responses and challenge any discrepancies in the released keys. The objection facility will remain open until September 25, 2025.

To raise objections, candidates must submit a fee of ₹100 per question. In case a challenge is upheld after expert review, the deposited amount will be refunded. Once the evaluation of objections is complete, WBSSC will release the final answer keys, which will form the basis for the preparation of results.

ADVERTISEMENT

The release of model answer keys and the objection process ensures transparency and fairness in the evaluation of the recruitment test. WBSSC has urged all candidates to carefully review the provisional keys within the stipulated timeline and submit their objections, if any, only through the official portal.