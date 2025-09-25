WBSSC Answer Key 2025 Challenge Window Closes Today - Final Key & Result Details

Summary The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) is set to officially close the challenge window for the SLST 2025 Assistant Teacher Recruitment exam preliminary answer key today, September 25. Candidates who appeared for both phases of the exam (classes 9-10 and classes 11-12) and wish to raise objections against the model answer key must do so through the official website.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) is set to officially close the challenge window for the SLST 2025 Assistant Teacher Recruitment exam preliminary answer key today, September 25. Candidates who appeared for both phases of the exam (classes 9-10 and classes 11-12) and wish to raise objections against the model answer key must do so through the official website.

The initial key for the classes 9-10 recruitment exam was published earlier on September 16, while for classes 11-12, it was released on September 20. Following this, WBSSC opened the challenge submission facility for students who wished to submit objections on September 20.

How to Raise Objections

Visit the official website at westbengalssc.com.

Click on the login option on the homepage.

Enter the required details (candidate ID and mobile number).

Select the question/answer to challenge.

Upload relevant supporting documents.

Finalise the challenges submitted and proceed to pay the processing fee of ₹100 per question.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

It must be noted by the candidates that while submitting challenges, each suggestion/objection must be accompanied by two authentic academic references.

Once the challenge period ends, a panel of subject experts will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated, and the deposited fee will be refunded. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates on the release of the final answer key and results. They must ensure that all objections are filed before the deadline, since no objections will be accepted once the window closes.