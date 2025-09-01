WBSSC
WBSSC Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT for 8,477 Non-Teaching Posts; Read Details
Posted on 01 Sep 2025
16:32 PM
The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) released the initial notification for 8,477 non-teaching vacancies under its WBSSC Recruitment 2025 drive. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online via the official website — westbengalssc.com — once the application link becomes active on September 16 at 5 PM.
WBSSC 2025 Non-Teaching Vacancies
As per the official notice, the indicative number of vacancies is as follows:
WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Key Dates
Online Application Start: September 16, 2025 (5 PM)
Last Date to Apply: October 31, 2025 (5 PM)
Last Date for Fee Payment: October 31, 2025 (11:59 PM)
WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply
For official updates and more information, visit: westbengalssc.com