WBSSC Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT for 8,477 Non-Teaching Posts; Read Details

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) released the initial notification for 8,477 non-teaching vacancies under its WBSSC Recruitment 2025 drive. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online via the official website — westbengalssc.com — once the application link becomes active on September 16 at 5 PM.

WBSSC 2025 Non-Teaching Vacancies

As per the official notice, the indicative number of vacancies is as follows:

Group C (Clerk): 2,989 posts

Group D (Peon, Laboratory Attendant, Night Guard, etc.): 5,488 posts

Total: 8,477 posts

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Key Dates

Online Application Start: September 16, 2025 (5 PM)

Last Date to Apply: October 31, 2025 (5 PM)

Last Date for Fee Payment: October 31, 2025 (11:59 PM)

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official WBSSC website: westbengalssc.com Click on the "Apply Now" tab on the homepage Select the link for "WBSSC Group C & D Recruitment 2025" Fill in the required details in the application form Upload necessary documents (if required) Pay the application fee through online mode Review all details and submit the form Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference

For official updates and more information, visit: westbengalssc.com