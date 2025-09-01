WBSSC

WBSSC Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT for 8,477 Non-Teaching Posts; Read Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Sep 2025
16:32 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online via the official website — westbengalssc.com
The last date to apply is till October 31, 2025 (5 PM)

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) released the initial notification for 8,477 non-teaching vacancies under its WBSSC Recruitment 2025 drive. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online via the official website — westbengalssc.com — once the application link becomes active on September 16 at 5 PM.

WBSSC 2025 Non-Teaching Vacancies

As per the official notice, the indicative number of vacancies is as follows:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Group C (Clerk): 2,989 posts
  • Group D (Peon, Laboratory Attendant, Night Guard, etc.): 5,488 posts
  • Total: 8,477 posts

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Key Dates

Online Application Start: September 16, 2025 (5 PM)

Last Date to Apply: October 31, 2025 (5 PM)

Last Date for Fee Payment: October 31, 2025 (11:59 PM)

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official WBSSC website: westbengalssc.com
  2. Click on the "Apply Now" tab on the homepage
  3. Select the link for "WBSSC Group C & D Recruitment 2025"
  4. Fill in the required details in the application form
  5. Upload necessary documents (if required)
  6. Pay the application fee through online mode
  7. Review all details and submit the form
  8. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference

For official updates and more information, visit: westbengalssc.com

Last updated on 01 Sep 2025
16:34 PM
WBSSC West Bengal government
Similar stories
NBEMS

FMGE June 2025 Pass Certificates to Be Issued In-Person from September 16 to October . . .

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Begins KSET 2025 Registration at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Subject-wise Syllabu. . .

NEET UG

NEET UG 2025: AACCC Round 1 Counselling Registration Closes Today at aaccc.gov.in- Ch. . .

UPSSSC PET

UPSSSC PET 2025 Hall Ticket Released at upsssc.gov.in, Exam on September 6 and 7

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NBEMS

FMGE June 2025 Pass Certificates to Be Issued In-Person from September 16 to October . . .

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Begins KSET 2025 Registration at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Subject-wise Syllabu. . .

NEET UG

NEET UG 2025: AACCC Round 1 Counselling Registration Closes Today at aaccc.gov.in- Ch. . .

UPSSSC PET

UPSSSC PET 2025 Hall Ticket Released at upsssc.gov.in, Exam on September 6 and 7

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Issues Four Options For KCET Round 2 Counselling 2025; Deadline to Confirm Choice. . .

BPSC

BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Not Postponed: Commission Confirms Exam Will Be Held on Sept 1. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality