CTET 2026

CTET 2026 Update - NCTE Issues Clarification on BEd Eligibility Restoration for Paper 1

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Dec 2025
Adobe Stock

Summary
The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has clarified that no notification has been issued regarding the restoration of BEd eligibility for the CTET 2026 Primary Level (Paper 1).
This clarification aims to prevent misinformation and ensure candidates rely only on verified updates.

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has clarified that no notification has been issued regarding the restoration of BEd eligibility for the CTET 2026 Primary Level (Paper 1). The statement comes after several unverified posts circulated on social media claiming that BEd graduates would again be eligible for the primary-level CTET exam. NCTE confirmed through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle that these claims are false, and no such order has been published on its official website or social channels.

According to NCTE’s official statement, “NCTE has not issued any public notification or official circular on its website or social media channels confirming BEd eligibility criteria restoration for Paper-I (Primary Level) CTET 2026.”

This clarification aims to prevent misinformation and ensure candidates rely only on verified updates.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 is a national examination for recruiting teachers for Classes 1 to 8 in central government schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and other institutions that accept CTET scores.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the application process for CTET February 2026, and eligible candidates can register on ctet.nic.in until December 18, 2025.

As per the schedule, CBSE will conduct the CTET February 2026 exam on February 8, with Paper 1 set for 9.30 AM to Noon and Paper 2 from 2.30 PM to 5 PM.

Last updated on 04 Dec 2025
