Bihar STET

Bihar STET Answer Key 2025 - BSEB to Refund Excess Fees Charged for Objection Submission

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Dec 2025
12:06 PM

File Image

Summary
BSEB has issued an important notification regarding the refund of additional fees collected from candidates who raised objections to the Bihar STET 2025 provisional answer key.
The Board confirmed that the refund process will be completed in December 2025 for all eligible candidates.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued an important notification regarding the refund of additional fees collected from candidates who raised objections to the Bihar STET 2025 provisional answer key. According to the official notice, candidates who submitted objections between November 14 and 28, 2025, and were charged more than ₹250 for challenging over five questions, will receive a refund of the excess amount.

BSEB confirmed that the refund process will be completed in December 2025 for all eligible candidates. As per notification PR 302/2025, November 28 was the final date for raising objections to the provisional answer key. The board had also announced a revised fee structure, fixing the objection fee at ₹50 per question, with a maximum limit of ₹250 for candidates challenging more than five answers.

However, despite the revised structure being scheduled for implementation from November 27, 2025, a technical issue prevented the system from enforcing the maximum cap. As a result, candidates were still charged ₹50 per question without any upper limit, leading to higher payments than prescribed.

BSEB has assured that the extra amount paid beyond ₹250 will be refunded automatically, and candidates do not need to submit any additional applications for the same. The board has urged all candidates to stay updated through official channels for any further announcements regarding the refund process.

Last updated on 04 Dec 2025
12:07 PM
